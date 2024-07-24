Advertisement
German rail group's H1 net loss mounts to 1.2 billion eur, documents show

Markus Wacket
By Markus Wacket

BERLIN (Reuters) -State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has chalked up a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) during the first half of this year, on ballooning expenses to upgrade its ageing infrastructure, documents seen by Reuters show.

The after-tax deficit, which was also inflated by higher borrowing costs, follows a net loss of only 71 million euros in the year-earlier period, the documents showed.

The company expects to receive German government reimbursements for some of its rail infrastructure investments later this year, according to the documents.

The company, which is scheduled to publish its results on Thursday, declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9218 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by Matt Scuffham, Kirsti Knolle)