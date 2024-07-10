Euronext Paris Growth Leaders With At Least 13% Insider Ownership

Amidst a backdrop of political shifts and economic uncertainties in Europe, the French market has shown resilience, with the CAC 40 Index climbing significantly. This environment underscores the potential value of investing in growth companies with substantial insider ownership, as these firms often demonstrate alignment between management's interests and those of shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.5% 25.2% Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 30.8% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 59.8% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 26.2% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 42.4% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 20.1% 31.9% S.M.A.I.O (ENXTPA:ALSMA) 17.3% 35.2% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 149.2% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 16.4% 70.6% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 5.9%

Click here to see the full list of 22 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Paris Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Exclusive Networks SA is a global cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.14 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is segmented into APAC (€420 million), EMEA (€4.04 billion), and the Americas (€689 million).

Insider Ownership: 13.2%

Exclusive Networks, a French growth company with significant insider ownership, shows promising financial trends despite some challenges. Its earnings have increased by 19.4% over the past year and are projected to grow by 28.44% annually. Revenue growth is expected at 14.4% per year, outpacing the French market's 5.7%. However, its Return on Equity is anticipated to be low at 14.3% in three years. Recent corporate actions include changing auditors to KPMG and providing a positive revenue guidance for fiscal year 2024.

Story continues

ENXTPA:EXN Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA, with a market cap of €1.12 billion, offers industrial intelligence solutions across the fashion, automotive, and furniture sectors in regions including Northern Europe, Southern Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

Operations: Revenue for the company is segmented into the Americas and Asia-Pacific, generating €170.33 million and €110.28 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Lectra, a French growth company with substantial insider ownership, is trading at 32.8% below its estimated fair value, signaling potential undervaluation. It's poised for significant earnings growth at an annual rate of 28.6%, surpassing the French market's 10.8%. However, its revenue growth forecast of 11.3% per year, though above the market average of 5.7%, does not meet the high-growth threshold of 20%. Recent financials show a slight dip in net income and EPS compared to last year.

ENXTPA:LSS Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. is a company that offers digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.21 billion.

Operations: The company generates €801.96 million from installing and maintaining electronic shelf labels.

Insider Ownership: 13.5%

VusionGroup S.A., a French growth company with substantial insider ownership, has demonstrated robust financial performance with sales rising to €801.96 million and net income increasing to €79.77 million in the last fiscal year. The company's earnings are projected to grow by 25.24% annually, notably outpacing the French market projection of 10.8%. Despite its highly volatile share price recently, analysts predict a significant stock price increase of 40.5%. However, there is no recent insider trading data available to gauge current internal confidence directly.

ENXTPA:VU Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Taking Advantage

Click here to access our complete index of 22 Fast Growing Euronext Paris Companies With High Insider Ownership.

Already own these companies? Link your portfolio to Simply Wall St and get alerts on any new warning signs to your stocks.

Streamline your investment strategy with Simply Wall St's app for free and benefit from extensive research on stocks across all corners of the world.

Curious About Other Options?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTPA:EXN ENXTPA:LSS and ENXTPA:VU.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com