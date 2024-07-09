Euronext Amsterdam Showcases Three Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

As global markets navigate through fluctuating economic indicators and geopolitical shifts, the Netherlands market remains a focal point for investors seeking stability and growth. In this context, Euronext Amsterdam highlights several growth companies with high insider ownership, signaling strong confidence from those who know these companies best. This characteristic can be particularly appealing in the current environment where informed leadership is crucial for navigating uncertainties effectively.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 114.0% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.2% 68.9% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 64.8% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 23.9%

Click here to see the full list of 6 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V. operates a chain of fitness clubs across Europe and has a market capitalization of approximately €1.38 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its fitness clubs in two main segments: the Benelux region (€479.04 million) and a combined segment of France, Spain, and Germany (€568.21 million).

Insider Ownership: 12%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.9% p.a.

Basic-Fit, a fitness chain in the Netherlands, showcases promising growth with expected revenue and earnings increases of 14.9% and 64.81% per year respectively. Notably, it is predicted to become profitable within three years, outpacing the Dutch market's average. Insider activity is balanced with more buying than selling recently; however, volumes weren't significant. Analysts are optimistic, expecting a potential stock price increase of 58.3%. The company's projected Return on Equity stands at an impressive 26.7%.

Story continues

ENXTAM:BFIT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. operates in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe, focusing on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines (RVM) for recycling used beverage containers; it has a market capitalization of approximately €337.49 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the design, development, manufacture, and sale or lease of reverse vending machines in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 33.3% p.a.

Envipco Holding N.V. has demonstrated a strong growth trajectory with revenues surging to €27.44 million in Q1 2024 from €10.41 million the previous year, and transitioning from a net loss to a profit of €0.147 million. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 68.9% annually over the next three years, significantly outpacing the Dutch market forecast of 18.1%. Although insider buying has occurred recently, it was not in considerable volumes, suggesting cautious optimism among insiders about future performance.

ENXTAM:ENVI Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a software-as-a-service provider tailored for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €263.91 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through its software and programming segment, which contributed €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 24% p.a.

MotorK, despite recent management changes with the departure of Mauro Pretolani and the appointment of Helen Protopapas, is navigating a phase of significant revenue growth. The company's first quarter sales dipped slightly to €11.25 million from €11.43 million year-over-year, yet it is poised for robust expansion with expected annual revenue growth surpassing the Dutch market average at 24%. While MotorK is forecasted to become profitable within three years, shareholder dilution over the past year raises concerns about future equity value preservation.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Next Steps

Access the full spectrum of 6 Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking on this link.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Ready For A Different Approach?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:BFIT ENXTAM:MTRK and

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com