Euronext Amsterdam Showcases 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 6.4%

As global markets navigate through fluctuating economic signals, the Euronext Amsterdam stands out with its offering of robust dividend stocks, appealing to those seeking steady income in uncertain times. In this environment, understanding the characteristics that define a strong dividend stock—such as stable earnings, a solid track record of payouts, and resilience in various market conditions—is more crucial than ever.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.45% ★★★★★☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.66% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.37% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.31% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 4.24% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke KPN (ENXTAM:KPN) 4.15% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 6 stocks from our Top Euronext Amsterdam Dividend Stocks screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distributing conventional and organic food ingredients for the food and beverage industry across multiple regions including the Netherlands, other European countries, and North America with a market cap of €528.38 million.

Operations: Acomo N.V. generates revenue primarily through its segments in Edible Seeds (€257.29 million), Spices and Nuts (€429.96 million), Organic Ingredients (€436.38 million), Tea (€120.62 million), and Food Solutions (€24.07 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

ACOMO has demonstrated a capacity to grow its dividend over the past decade, currently offering a yield of 6.45%, which ranks in the top 25% within the Dutch market. Despite this, its dividend history shows volatility with significant annual fluctuations exceeding 20%. Financially, ACOMO trades at a substantial discount, estimated at 52.1% below fair value, and maintains a sustainable cash payout ratio of 26.1%. However, it is burdened by high debt levels and an earnings payout ratio of 85.7%, suggesting potential pressure on future dividend sustainability if earnings falter.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. is a Dutch company involved in property development, construction, and infrastructure projects both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately €563.34 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. generates revenue through its Real Estate (€411.79 million), Van Wanrooij (€124.76 million), Infrastructure Works (€800.03 million), and Construction & Technology segments (€1.08 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.2%

Koninklijke Heijmans has seen its dividend increase over the last decade but faces challenges with volatility, including a significant annual drop exceeding 20%. Its current dividend yield of 4.24% is below the Dutch market's top quartile. Earnings have expanded by 19.4% annually over five years, and forecasts suggest a future growth rate of 10.21% per year. Dividends are reasonably covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 37.1% and 59%, respectively, though recent shareholder dilution raises concerns about future payouts.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. operates globally, offering a range of lighting products, systems, and services with a market capitalization of approximately €3.07 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V. generates revenue primarily from its conventional lighting products, totaling €0.56 billion.

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Signify's dividend yield of 6.37% ranks in the top 25% in the Dutch market, though its history of dividend payments is marked by instability over its short 7-year span with significant fluctuations. Despite this, dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios at 88.1% and 32.4%, respectively. Recent strategic moves include a partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to enhance sustainability and technological innovation, alongside completing a share buyback for €11.9 million to cover employee share plans.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:ACOMO ENXTAM:HEIJM and ENXTAM:LIGHT.

