Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Where Food Comes From fair value estimate is US$10.64

Current share price of US$12.44 suggests Where Food Comes From is potentially trading close to its fair value

The average discount for Where Food Comes From's competitorsis currently 25%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.61m US$2.59m US$2.59m US$2.61m US$2.64m US$2.68m US$2.73m US$2.78m US$2.84m US$2.90m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -2.16% Est @ -0.83% Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.54% Est @ 1.77% Est @ 1.92% Est @ 2.03% Est @ 2.11% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% US$2.5 US$2.3 US$2.2 US$2.0 US$1.9 US$1.8 US$1.8 US$1.7 US$1.6 US$1.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.9m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.3%) = US$72m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$72m÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= US$39m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$58m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$12.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Where Food Comes From as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.889. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Where Food Comes From, we've put together three pertinent items you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Where Food Comes From that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for WFCF's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

