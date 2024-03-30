eResearch Publishes Equity Research Report on DCM Following its 78% YoY Increase in Q4 Revenue

Equity Research firm eResearch Corp. (www.eresearch.com) has recently published a detailed 17-page update Equity Research Report on DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM | OTC: DCMDF), following the company's fourth-quarter financial results for 2023.

The report examines DCM's significant revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and strategic developments, particularly emphasizing the synergies realized from the acquisition of Moore Canada Corporation (MCC), which was completed in Q2/2023.

DCM is a Canadian-based provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies in North America. Its technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities, and data asset management (DAM) solution solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory requirements of leading enterprises, so its clients can accomplish more in less time.

The report highlights DCM's notable increase in revenue and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the full year, after acquiring MCC and realizing deal synergies. For Q4/2023, DCM's revenue hit $130.0 million, marking a 77.9% increase from $73.0 million in Q4/2022.

The annual revenue for 2023 reached $447.7 million, a 63.5% growth from $273.8 million in the previous year. This growth is primarily attributed to the MCC acquisition, with the company also entering new business avenues such as Digital Signage & Display, contributing to its diversified revenue streams.

EBITDA for Q4/2023 rose to $15.0 million, a 32.4% increase from $11.3 million in the same quarter last year, and the annual Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $53.4 million, a 30.3% year-over-year growth. The company's ability to generate substantial EBITDA growth, coupled with effective cost management strategies, underscores its operational prowess and the successful realization of synergies from the MCC acquisition.

The report discusses DCM's focus on optimizing post-acquisition operational efficiencies, including facility consolidations and workforce realignments, aimed at capitalizing on synergies estimated between $30 million to $35 million. Strategic initiatives, such as the alignment of commercial sales teams under a unified “one company” account strategy, have been crucial in driving revenue growth and enhancing client engagement.

DCM has articulated clear strategic financial objectives, aiming for an annual organic revenue growth rate of over 5%, including a significant expansion of its marketing technology solutions. Despite anticipations of lower organic growth rates in the first two years after the MCC integration, management projects alignment with target growth rates in the latter stages of its five-year strategic plan.

The report provides an updated financial model for DCM, incorporating the latest financial results and adjusted projections for future synergies and operational efficiencies.

In his analysis, Christopher P. Thompson, Director of Equity Research at eResearch, stated, “We estimate the Company could generate $54.4 million of EBITDA in 2024 which could be allocated towards debt reduction, dividend distribution, or exploring further acquisition opportunities.”

Based on eResearch’s valuation analysis, DCM is trading at a 0.8x 2024 Enterprise Value to Revenue (EV/Revenue), presenting an attractive valuation compared to industry peers trading at an average of 1.0x EV/Revenue, but well below the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Tech-Enabled Workflow providers trading at 3.2x and 2.5x EV/Revenue, respectively.

For more information about eResearch's 17-page update Equity Research Report on DCM, please visit www.eresearch.com.

