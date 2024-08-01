Epic truck campers that will ignite your sense of adventure

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Rossmönster’s Baja truck camper series redefines the truck camper experience, taking craftsmanship and capability to a whole new level.

The Rossmönster Baja Truck Camper Series consist of three models tailored to the unique preferences of outdoor enthusiasts - the EX (expedition), LX (luxury), and Plus (a larger camper and chassis).

What sets this truck camper series apart from the rest?

Rossmönster’s Baja truck campers series is designed to be anything but your grandfather's old truck camper. Each truck camper highlights Rossmönster’s proprietary hard-walled truck camper with an innovative electrically actuating topper that allows the campers to be compact and streamlined when driving, and luxuriously roomy when camping with the top lifted. This unique design allows the Rossmönster Baja series to feel as luxurious and roomy as an Earth Roamer when camped for the night, yet have a small enough driving profile to explore truly hard to reach places where other adventure vehicles can’t reach.

Inside, you’ll notice tons of unique features that nod to Rossmönster’s unique commitment to crafting next-level adventure vehicles. From the custom etched topo design backsplash in the kitchen of every model to the plush leather upholstered dinette that converts into secondary roomy sleeping areas, the design team at Rossmönster has thought of everything and has crafted an adventure vehicle that promises to elevate your every outdoor experience.

ADVERTISEMENT







The outside is cool, but what does the inside look like?

The Rossmönster Baja Truck Camper Series consists of three distinct models, each highlighting a unique floor plan designed for different types of adventurers.

EX (Expedition) Designed for unparalleled comfort, off-road capability, and ultimate versatility.

Capacity to sleep and ride up to four, with toilet and shower amenities that get folded away when not in use to maximize living space while out on the road.

LX (Luxury) Designed for unparalleled comfort, off-road capability, and luxury.

Capacity to sleep and ride up to four, with a full-size indoor wet-bath shower stall for bathroom privacy as well as space for a heftier power system than the EX model.



PLUS+ Designed to deliver everything you love about the EX and LX, but more of it.

Capacity to sleep and ride up to six, with a full-size indoor wet-bath shower stall for bathroom privacy, our largest power system availability, and most spacious interior floorplan.

So, how do I get my hands on one?

The Rossmönster Baja Truck Camper series is available for immediate purchase at Van City RV Dealerships nationwide. We recommend checking out Rossmönster’s website to figure out which model best fits your unique style of adventure, then reaching out to either let Rossmönster or Van City RV take it from there and get you on the road in your new rig.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.