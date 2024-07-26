Environmental activists target Montreal airport for third straight day

MONTREAL — Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport for a third consecutive day in protest of Canadian fossil fuel policy.

Activist group Last Generation Canada says three of its members glued their hands to the road today, blocking access to the arrivals area.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the group issued a news release saying it is demanding that Ottawa stop the extraction and consumption of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Airport authorities confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that the incident was causing delays in accessing the terminal and added that steps were being taken to “remedy the situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, protesters with the same group spay-painted exterior windows at the airport, resulting in police arresting two protesters for mischief.

On Wednesday, police made three arrests after protesters with signs saying “oil kills” glued their hands on the ramp leading to the departures area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press