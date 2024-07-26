Eni could raise more than 8 billion euros from disposals, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Italian oil major Eni's CEO Descalzi gestures during a news conference to present an agreement on research in alternative fuels and carbon-cutting technologies in Rome

FILE PHOTO: Italian oil major Eni's CEO Descalzi gestures during a news conference to present an agreement on research in alternative fuels and carbon-cutting technologies in Rome

By Francesca Landini

MILAN (Reuters) - Eni could pocket more than 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) in net proceeds from disposals by 2027, CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Friday after the Italian energy group reported second-quarter results ahead of consensus.

"We have been executing our disposal plan much faster than anticipated," Descalzi said, speaking with analysts on a post-result conference call.

In its updated business plan to 2027, the group said it aimed to collect around 4 billion euros from the sale of oil and gas assets and a similar amount from minority stake sales and initial public offerings of its low-carbon units.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prospects of higher proceeds from disposals and better return for investors pushed Eni stock up more than 3% on Friday.

After reporting a smaller than expected drop in second-quarter net profit, Eni promised to accelerate its share buyback and hinted it may nudge it up in the coming months.

In the last few months, Eni agreed to divest upstream assets in Alaska, created a business combination with Britain's Ithaca spinning off its North Sea operations and moved forward in the sale of onshore assets in Nigeria.

It also attracted the investment of Swiss fund Energy Infrastructure Partners in retail and renewable unit Plenitude.

This week, Eni said it was entering exclusive talks to sell up to 25% of its biofuel unit Enilive to U.S. investment firm KKR, adding it could also dispose an additional 10% of the unit.

"Can we go above 8 billion? ... Maybe yes," Descalzi said, adding that the group's upstream portfolio could be the most interesting area to look at to find more potential divestments next year, once ongoing deals are wrapped up.

Sources told Reuters in May the group could spin off stakes in high-potential oil and gas projects, including in Indonesia and Ivory Coast, to help finance their development while focusing more capital on low-carbon activities.

Such deals would expand Descalzi's strategy to split some of Eni's operations into separate entities, or satellites, to raise money and tap specialised investors.

Story continues

So far Eni has created several satellites, including Norway upstream group Var Energi, Angola's joint venture with BP Azule, the combination with Ithaca and low-carbon Plenitude and Enilive.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Rod Nickel)