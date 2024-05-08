Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Moves Yield ...

Net Sales: Down 3%, with organic revenue down 2.7%.

Adjusted Gross Margin: Increased 260 basis points to 40.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA: $142.5 million.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.72, up 13% year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow: $163 million, representing 11.8% of net sales.

Debt Reduction: Paid down $141 million in the first two quarters.

Project Momentum Savings: $20 million this quarter, totaling $96 million to date.

Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Outlook: Expected to be $0.62 to $0.68, up 20% at the midpoint.

Full-Year Outlook: Project Momentum savings of $55 million to $65 million, debt paydown of $150 million to $200 million, and adjusted EPS of $3.10 to $3.30.

Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

Energizer Holdings Inc reported a 13% adjusted earnings growth in the quarter, driven by margin improvement, strong performance in the auto category, and significant gross margin improvement.

The company successfully paid down over $60 million of debt in the quarter, contributing to a reduced leverage which is expected to be below five times by year-end.

Project Momentum generated $20 million of savings in the quarter, contributing to a total of nearly $100 million to date, which has been a key factor in margin expansion and earnings growth.

Energizer Holdings Inc has seen improving category dynamics and distribution gains in the battery sector, with global battery volume growing nearly 3.5% during the period.

The auto care segment showed robust growth with organic net sales increasing over 2%, and the segment profit expanded by nearly 600 basis points, returning the business to pre-pandemic profitability levels.

Negative Points

Organic net sales were down 3% and organic revenue down 2.7% for the quarter, with volume improvement and distribution gains offset by planned strategic pricing and promotional investments.

Battery organic net sales were down roughly 4% in the quarter, although this was consistent with expectations and an improvement from previous quarters.

The company continues to face a challenging macroeconomic environment, which necessitates careful management and strategic planning to maintain growth and profitability.

While the company is making significant investments in e-commerce and digital transformation, the upfront costs and ongoing investments represent financial and operational risks.

Despite overall positive trends, certain product segments like fragrances in auto care were down, indicating variability in performance across different product lines.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on your visibility into the third quarter and what's driving your confidence in terms of returning to growth? A: (Mark Lavigne - President, CEO) We're optimistic about our position this year due to our strategic initiatives like Project Momentum, which has significantly improved our operational efficiency. Our visibility into Q3 is reinforced by improving category dynamics, distribution gains, and robust e-commerce growth. We're also seeing healthy underlying category trends and stability in various channels, which bolsters our confidence in achieving low single-digit growth.

Q: Could you discuss the promotional environment and its impact on the second half of the year? A: (Mark Lavigne - President, CEO) The promotional environment is slightly elevated but stable and consistent with pre-pandemic levels. It's driving real volume growth in the category. We expect pricing and promotional levels in the second half to be similar to Q2, supporting our forecast for approximately 1% top-line organic growth.

Q: How is the Auto Care division performing, especially in terms of margins and distribution gains? A: (John Drabik - CFO) Auto Care margins have significantly improved, with segment profit up 600 basis points this quarter. This improvement isn't just timing but a result of reduced input costs and operational efficiencies. We've also expanded distribution, particularly in international markets, which has contributed to a 4.2% year-to-date increase in international business.

Q: What are the current trends in the battery category, particularly regarding premium and private label products? A: (Mark Lavigne - President, CEO) The battery category is seeing volume and value growth globally, with private label shares declining. In premium products like lithium batteries, there's positive movement as higher-income consumers continue to opt for higher-priced options. Our Rayovac brand is gaining share, indicating effective positioning within our portfolio.

Q: Can you provide insights into the commodities outlook and its expected impact on margins? A: (John Drabik - CFO) We've seen a positive turn in raw material costs, which should continue to benefit us in the second half of the year. Key materials like lithium and steel are contributing positively, and we expect a 140 basis point improvement in gross margin from materials for the full year.

Q: What are your expectations for international expansion and leveraging distributor relationships? A: (Mark Lavigne - President, CEO) We're strategically expanding in international markets using our existing distribution networks. This includes both developed markets like the UK and Australia and developing markets where we see growth potential. Our distributor market group gives us insights into which markets might be better served directly, enhancing our growth prospects.

