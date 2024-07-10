Ends July 11th! Motorious Readers Get Double Entries to Win a Silverado Z06 Combo & $40k in Cash!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers, get ready to turbocharge your dreams! By entering our Road and Track Dream Giveaway, you stand a chance to win not one, but two power-packed Chevrolets and $40,000 in cash. And if you enter before July 11th, your entries will be doubled!

This giveaway features a collectible 2015 Corvette Z06, a car that has earned its place in automotive history as the last of the front-engine Corvettes. This C7 Z06 comes equipped with a supercharged V-8 engine delivering a stunning 650 horsepower. With fewer than 8,000 miles on the odometer, this Corvette is in like-new showroom condition, fully optioned with over $10,000 of factory add-ons. These include world-class Fittipaldi wheels and a ZR1 high-rise wing, enhancing both its performance and style. Whether you choose to keep it as a collectible or drive it daily, this Corvette Z06 is a timeless classic that will turn heads wherever you go.

The other half of this incredible prize duo is a specially ordered 2024 Silverado, supercharged and tuned by Dream Giveaway ProCharger to deliver a whopping 610 horsepower. This Silverado RST Redline Edition crew cab/standard bed 4x4 truck is packed with features that make it both rugged and luxurious. It boasts premium Fittipaldi 22-inch wheels, 6-piston Brembo brakes, a multiflex tailgate, spray-in bedliner, front bucket seats, and a power sunroof. ProCharger’s installation of a 6.2L V-8 supercharger ensures performance gains of 45% over stock, making this truck as powerful as it is practical.

By entering this giveaway, not only do you get a chance to win these amazing vehicles and cash, but you also support veterans’ and children’s charities. Your participation helps make a difference in the lives of those who have served our country and children in need.

Don't miss this opportunity to bring home these incredible Chevrolets. The Corvette Z06 and the supercharged Silverado are waiting for you, along with a $40,000 cash prize. Enter now to support a great cause and double your entries before July 11th. This giveaway is tailor-made for Chevrolet fans, offering a combination of iconic design, unmatched performance, and charitable giving.

Rev up your dreams and enter today for your chance to win big!

