Elon Musk branded ‘arrogant billionaire’ in church terror attack row

Matthew Field
·2 min read
The stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was caught on a social media livestream
The attack on Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was caught on a social media livestream - UGC/REUTERS

Elon Musk has been labelled an “arrogant billionaire” by the Australian prime minister in a row over footage of a church terror attack in Sydney.

Mr Musk was criticised by Anthony Albanese after refusing to block footage on X, previously known as Twitter, of the stabbing of a bishop last Monday.

The politician told ABC News that Mr Musk was an “arrogant billionaire who thinks he is above the law”.

He added Mr Musk was a “bloke who’s chosen ego and showing violence over common sense”.

It came after Mr Musk branded Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s eSafety commissioner, a “censorship commissar” as X pleaded for the right to keep the videos online.

In a tribunal late on Monday, the technology company said it had geo-blocked footage showing the stabbing of Assyrian Christian bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel last week in Australia. However, it was still available internationally.

The court ordered X to widen its block on the posts, hiding them from all users until Wednesday.

The stabbing has been labelled by police as a terror attack and came just days after a mass stabbing at a shopping centre in Bondi Junction.

Mr Albanese spoke at a vigil to honour victims of the Bondi Junction tragedy which came just days before the church attack
Mr Albanese spoke at a vigil to honour victims of the Bondi Junction tragedy which came just days before the church attack - Jenny Evans/Getty Images AsiaPac

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged over the church attack, in which four people were injured. The stabbing was caught on a livestream with the alleged attacker appearing to shout in Arabic.

Mr Musk vowed to challenge the block again on Tuesday, posting a meme referencing the Wizard of Oz and accusing rival technology giants of bowing to censorship.

The billionaire said: “We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA.”

He added: “Should the eSafety Commissar (an unelected official) in Australia have authority over all countries on Earth?”