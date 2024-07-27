Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV): Did This Health Insurance Stock Get a Buy Rating from Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Health Insurance Stocks to Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) stands against the other health insurance stocks.

The Healthcare Market: What does the future hold?

2023 posed significant challenges for the healthcare sector as investors adjusted their portfolios to adapt to a higher interest rate environment. This led to the sector underperforming compared to other segments of the equity market, particularly technology and communication services. The disruptive environment has understandably created some anxiety and pessimism about the future. Deloitte’s annual Health Care Outlook Survey reveals that only 3% of health system executives and 7% of health plan executives have a "positive" outlook for 2024, down from 15% and 40%, respectively, marking a significant year-over-year decline.

On the brighter side, the aging baby boomer generation, which constitutes 20% of the U.S. population, is driving a growing demand for healthcare services and products such as insurance, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and hospital care. Projections indicate a notable increase in healthcare spending over the next decade. In the U.S., the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services forecasts a 5.6% annual growth in national health expenditure between 2023 and 2032. Similarly, in OECD countries, healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP is expected to rise from 8.8% to 10.2% by 2030. Alongside aging populations, the expanding middle class in emerging markets will also contribute to heightened demand for healthcare services.

One of the biggest news stories of the year was the rise of GLP-1 drugs as weight loss treatments, leading to significant outperformance by leading developers Eli Lilly & Company and Novo Nordisk (NVO) compared to their peers. Conversely, many companies experienced a severe downturn due to the post-COVID revenue drop, after vaccine and therapeutic sales neared $100 billion in 2022, resulting in challenging year-over-year comparisons. On another front, BlackRock, Inc. projects that the healthcare sector will have the highest 12-month forward earnings growth across all sectors on a year-on-year basis, with sales growth trailing only the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors.

The State of Health Insurance

Health insurance remains a prominent issue, especially in the United States. In 2022, over 300 million Americans, approximately 92% of the population, had health insurance. While the U.S. healthcare system features a blend of public and private insurers, private insurance comes out on top as the predominant form of coverage. That same year, more than half of insured individuals received private insurance through their employer, while approximately 36% were covered by public insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

As of 2023, the US health insurance exchanges, created under the Affordable Care Act in 2014, market their tenth year of operation. Throughout this decade, the individual market has remained interesting, to say the least, having experienced annual fluctuations in insurer participation, pricing, and plan options. According to McKinsey, consumer engagement significantly increased by 25% from 2020 to 2022, reaching approximately 16 million participants, thus aligning with the enhanced subsidies introduced by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The global health insurance industry is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. According to a report, the global health insurance market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a market value of $5.28 trillion by 2030.

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the best health insurance stocks to buy, we sifted through multiple ETFs and internet rankings. We then analyzed Insider Monkey's Q1 2024 database to select the stocks that were the most widely held by hedge funds. The following companies, ranked by the number of hedge funds holding their shares, provide health insurance services within the United States and/or internationally. Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 79

Formerly known as Anthem, Inc., Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is a health benefits company operating in the United States through its subsidiaries. The company manages Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in 14 states and holds licenses to sell health insurance nationwide. Elevance offers a variety of health plans, including employer-sponsored and individual plans, Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplements, and Medicaid.

Earlier this April, Mizuho Securities revised its financial outlook for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), raising the stock's price target to $585 from the previous $575 while maintaining a Buy rating. This decision followed an analysis of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)'s adjusted earnings per share estimates for the upcoming years. Mizuho increased its adjusted EPS estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) to $37.30 for 2024 and $41.60 for 2025, up by $0.10. However, the firm's 2026 EPS forecast remained unchanged at $46.35, indicating an 11% year-over-year growth. Additionally, Mizuho's Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) estimate for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) stood at 87.0% for 2024, supported by a first-quarter MLR of 85.6%, which met expectations. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)'s recent collaboration with the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) also aims to expand its primary care services, a move Mizuho views positively as it complements the health benefits company's existing value-based and primary care offerings.

At the end of the March quarter of this year, 79 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database reported having stakes in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), down from 83 in the preceding quarter. Their collective stake value is over $5.73 billion.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.