Elective surgeries cancelled, water access disrupted due to water main break: CHEO

OTTAWA — A water main break near CHEO over the lunch hour today has disrupted water access at the children's hospital.

The hospital says in a news release that an incident happened during construction close to the main doors of the building at 12:30 p.m.

It says access to water for clinical care, cooling, drinking water and restroom facilities has been disrupted.

CHEO says out of an abundance of caution, elective surgeries and some clinic visits have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

The issues come as eastern Ontario faces a major heat wave.

Daytime temperatures in Ottawa were set to reach 35 C this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press