The economy grew a disappointing 1.6% in Q1. What does it mean for interest rates?

The economy slowed more than expected early this year as weaker business stockpiling and exports offset solid consumer spending and a flurry of housing construction.

The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., expanded at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.6% in the January-March period, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That’s down from robust growth of 4.1% in the second half of last year and below the healthy 2.5% gain projected by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Since late 2022, the economy repeatedly has defied forecasts of a sharp pullback or recession, shrugging off the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and the inflation spike those high rates were intended to tame.

The disappointing showing last quarter could soften the views of Fed officials who say they’re in no rush to cut rates following an acceleration in consumer prices the first three months of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As recently as late March, the Fed was still predicting three rate cuts in 2024 as annual inflation slowed from a 40-year high of 9.1% in mid-2022 to about 3%, according to the consumer price index. But that was before the March CPI report, released earlier this month, revealed a third-straight uptick in price gains, leaving inflation at 3.5%. That's well above the Fed's 2% goal.

Some analysts still believe the economy will weaken notably later this year at the same time inflation resumes a rapid downshift, allowing the Fed to plow ahead with multiple rate decreases. Another report due out Friday is expected to put inflation at a milder 2.6%. Futures markets now forecast two cuts.

Will the US go into recession in 2024?

Pessimists are becoming harder to find. Forecasters estimate GDP will grow a solid 2.4% this year and figure the odds of recession have dropped to 30% from 60% last May, according to a survey by Wolters Kluwer Blue Chip Economic Advisors in early April.

Is consumer spending rising?

Consumer spending, about 70% of economic activity, has underpinned the economy’s buoyancy. Consumption grew a solid 2.5% early this year following a 3.3% gain in the fourth quarter.

Story continues

The gains have surprised some analysts because Americans’ pandemic-related savings have largely run out, especially for low- and middle-income households. Credit card debt is at record levels while delinquencies are historically high.

But employers have added a booming average of 276,000 jobs a month this year. While wage growth has moderated, average pay still rose 4.7% annually in March, according to the Atlanta Fed’s wage tracker. That’s giving many Americans the wherewithal to splurge, especially now that pay increases are outpacing inflation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GDP report: U.S. economy grew 1.6% in the first quarter