East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance ...

Net Income: $285 million for Q1 2024.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.03 per diluted share; adjusted EPS $2.08.

Asset Growth: Average assets and loans grew by 1%.

Deposits: Increased by $2 billion, reaching new record levels.

Net Interest Income: $565 million in Q1 2024.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.34% in Q1 2024.

Loan Loss Allowances: Total allowance for loan losses at 1.29%.

Return on Tangible Common Equity: 18%.

Return on Average Assets: 1.6%.

Tangible Book Value Per Share: Grew 2% quarter-over-quarter and 14% year-over-year.

Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Loans: Flat growth in average balances; period-end balances down.

Nonperforming Asset Ratio: 23 basis points at quarter end.

Net Charge-offs: Annualized at 17 basis points.

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's holding you back from being more optimistic about margin and NII, given the loan growth and securities tailwind? A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, explained that while NII guidance has been raised, deposit mix migration in a higher-for-longer rate environment and higher deposit costs are expected. Additionally, refinancing BTFP with higher-cost CD campaign balances introduces inherent drag.

Q: How should we think about the upper limits of capital and the role of buybacks? A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, mentioned focusing on maintaining TCE and not warehousing additional capital. Buybacks are considered a last choice but provide flexibility to optimize capital when appropriate.

Q: Can you discuss the expected negative mix shift on the funding side and its impact? A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, noted that while DDA mix has decreased to 25%, it is expected to bottom in the mid-20s. The ongoing deposit migration depends on the Fed's rate decisions.

Q: Given the migration trends in credit quality, why maintain a benign loss guide? A: Irene H. Oh, Chief Risk Officer, expressed confidence in the granular, loan-by-loan analysis and the current reserving strategy, which is weighted towards a downside scenario, providing a comfortable buffer for potential losses.

Q: What are the drivers for loan growth, and how does the expected economic softening in the second half of the year factor into your projections? A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, attributed confidence in loan growth to active customer interactions and a strong pipeline, especially in C&I and residential sectors. The softening economy expected in H2 is aligned with the Fed's projections for a managed economic slowdown.

Q: How are you managing the potential risks in the CRE book given the interest derivative contracts and the higher-for-longer rate scenario? A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, reassured that most customers have hedged their interest rate exposure to the maturity of their loans, minimizing inter-maturity rate rollover risks. The bank's strategy includes growing the fixed-rate portfolio and using swaps to hedge against future rate declines.

