How You Can Earn 30% More if You Work Remotely By Doing This One Thing

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a new era of remote work. Suddenly, many Americans with computer-based office jobs could carry out their job functions from home.

Fast forward to 2024 and many employees have been called back to the office in person, either full time or on a hybrid schedule. For those who are still working remotely, you might want to consider whether it’s the smartest decision for your finances.

In-Office Workers Are Earning More Money

CNBC reported that remote workers could earn up to 30% more if they come into the office five days per week.

Data from ZipRecruiter that was provided to CNBC Make It indicated that salaries for fully in-office roles are climbing in the United States. Companies are offering an average of $82,037 for in-person roles. This represents a nearly 40% jump from what these same roles paid in 2023, which was just $59,085.

Workers who switched from a remote job to an in-office job in 2023 received a 29.2% pay bump. This figure is nearly double that of those who left an in-person job to work remotely.

Many Workers Still Want To Work Remote

Despite higher pay for hybrid and in-person roles, many Americans still want to work fully remotely.

Data from LinkedIn showed that continued strong demand for available remote roles far surpassed the available supply. US-based remote job postings decreased by 9% from January 2022 to December 2023, which made up 10% of all job postings. At the same time, those 10% of job postings accounted for a whopping 46% of job applications as of December 2023.

Some people are willing to sacrifice higher pay in exchange for the ability to continue working fully remotely.

Should You Return To In Office Work?

Everyone’s circumstances are different. If you value eliminating a daily commute to work, you’re looking to spend more time at home with family, or perhaps you have child or elder care responsibilities, then sticking with a fully remote role might be your best bet.

However, if you’re looking for increased pay and don’t mind the extra time and effort needed to go to and from your job, then you should consider going back to the office.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How You Can Earn 30% More if You Work Remotely By Doing This One Thing