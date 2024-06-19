Will Eagle Materials (EXP) be Able to Maintain Attractive Returns on Capital?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Small Cap Value Strategy” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The firm focuses on companies with strong balance sheets and attractive cash flows with compelling valuations rather than following market trends. The strategy outperformed the benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index in the first quarter and generated gains across 11 sectors in which it was invested, on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection effects contributed to the performance on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP), in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is a heavy construction material and light building materials supplier. The one-month return of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was -5.70%, and its shares gained 32.80% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On June 18, 2024, Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) stock closed at $228.48 per share with a market capitalization of $7.736 billion.

ClearBridge Small Cap Value Strategy stated the following regarding Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Our top individual performer for the quarter was Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP), which manufacturers a range of construction materials including cement, gypsum wallboard and recycled paperboard. The stock extended its gains on a more optimistic economic outlook and after it exceeded quarterly expectations on both revenue and earnings. We believe the company’s continued strong pricing power in its cement business and cost advantages versus its peers in its wallboard business should allow it to continue to maintain attractive returns on capital."



Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.