Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 49% of the company

A look at the shareholders of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Eagle Eye Solutions Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eagle Eye Solutions Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eagle Eye Solutions Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Eagle Eye Solutions Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited with 16% of shares outstanding. With 9.8% and 8.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Liontrust Asset Management PLC and Terence Leahy are the second and third largest shareholders. Terence Leahy, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Timothy John Mason, the CEO has 1.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Eagle Eye Solutions Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc. Insiders own UK£48m worth of shares in the UK£145m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Eagle Eye Solutions Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 7.2%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

