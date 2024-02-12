Drugmaker Gilead to acquire CymaBay for $4.3 billion

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences on Monday said it will acquire CymaBay Therapeutics for $4.3 billion, to expand its portfolio of liver disease drugs.

The deal will give Gilead access to CymaBay's lead drug candidate called seladelpar for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, a type of chronic inflammatory liver disease.

CymaBay had submitted a marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the drug in December.

Shares of CymaBay were halted ahead of the announcement in premarket hours.

