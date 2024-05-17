Double Your Chance to Win a Corvette Z06 and a Supercharged Silverado

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Enter the Road and Track Dream Giveaway for a chance to win a 650 HP Corvette Z06 and a 610 HP ProCharged 2024 Silverado.

Are you ready to rev up your engine with not one, but two high-powered Chevrolet vehicles? The Road and Track Dream Giveaway is your ticket to owning a piece of automotive excellence with a 650-horsepower Corvette Z06 and a 610-horsepower 2024 Silverado, supercharged by ProCharger.

This giveaway pairs the thrill of the track with the versatility of the road. The prize features a 2015 Corvette Z06, a beast with a supercharged V-8 that stands as a collectible icon, being the last of the front-engine Corvettes. With less than 8,000 miles, this Corvette isn’t just a garage ornament; it’s ready to roar on the open road or become a cherished collector's item.

For the road, the giveaway includes a specially ordered 2024 Silverado, tuned to a robust 610 horsepower thanks to a ProCharger supercharger. This truck merges power with utility, featuring premium upgrades like Fittipaldi 22-inch wheels, 6-piston Brembo brakes, and a multiflex tailgate. It's equipped to handle daily drives with ease or take on rugged adventures with style and power.

By entering this giveaway, you’ll not only have the chance to win these incredible vehicles, but you’ll also be supporting veterans' and children’s charities. It’s an opportunity to make a significant impact while potentially winning big. Remember, your entry could be the one that brings these dream machines into your driveway. So why wait? Enter now and get ready to hit the road in style with these two legendary Chevys.

