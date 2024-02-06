On December 31, 2023, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable adjustment to its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Hooker Furnishings Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT). The firm sold 977 shares of the furniture company, which resulted in a 0.09% change in the total shares held. Following this transaction, Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio)'s holding in Hooker Furnishings Corp stands at 1,145,272 shares, representing a 1.03% position in the firm's portfolio and a 10.73% ownership of the traded company.

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio), founded by the late Donald G. Smith, has been a prominent player in the investment world since 1980. The firm is known for its deep-value investment strategy, focusing on out-of-favor companies trading at significant discounts to their tangible book value. With a keen eye for potential earnings growth over a two to four-year horizon, the firm has built a reputation for identifying undervalued stocks poised for recovery.

Donald Smith & Co Adjusts Position in Hooker Furnishings Corp

Overview of Hooker Furnishings Corp

Hooker Furnishings Corp, trading under the symbol HOFT in the United States, has been a publicly-traded entity since June 27, 2002. The company operates in the furnishings, fixtures, and appliances industry, designing, marketing, and importing a variety of furniture products. Its business is divided into segments including Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery, with the majority of its revenue stemming from the Home Meridian segment.

Donald Smith & Co Adjusts Position in Hooker Furnishings Corp

Hooker Furnishings Corp's Financial Performance

As of the latest data, Hooker Furnishings Corp has a market capitalization of $251.214 million, with a current stock price of $23.54. The company's stock is deemed significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price to GF Value ratio of 1.31. Since the trade date, the stock has experienced a decline of 9.74%, and year-to-date, the price has decreased by 10.02%. Despite these challenges, the stock has seen a substantial increase of 135.4% since its IPO.

Story continues

The recent transaction has had a minimal impact on Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, given the 0% trade impact. However, the firm maintains a significant position in Hooker Furnishings Corp, with the stock accounting for 1.03% of its total holdings. This move reflects the firm's ongoing confidence in the company's future prospects despite the current market valuation.

Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy is heavily weighted towards the Financial Services and Basic Materials sectors. Among its top holdings are AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE:AER), M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), and Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI), with a total equity value of $2.91 billion.

Financial Health of Hooker Furnishings Corp

Hooker Furnishings Corp's financial health is reflected in its GF Score of 62/100, indicating a potential for poor future performance. The company's Financial Strength is rated 7/10, while its Profitability Rank stands at 6/10. However, its Growth Rank is a low 2/10, and the GF Value Rank is at the bottom with 1/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.50, placing it at rank 258 in this category.

Market Context and Other Gurus' Involvement

In the broader market context, Pzena Investment Management LLC holds the largest share of Hooker Furnishings Corp, while Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio) also maintains a significant position. This indicates a level of confidence among notable investors in the company's long-term value despite current market conditions.

Transaction Analysis and Conclusion

The recent reduction in shares by Donald Smith & Co (Trades, Portfolio) may be interpreted as a strategic move to optimize the firm's portfolio in light of Hooker Furnishings Corp's current market performance and valuation. While the transaction has not significantly altered the firm's overall investment in HOFT, it underscores the importance of portfolio management and the firm's commitment to its deep-value investment philosophy. Investors will be watching closely to see how this adjustment plays out in the context of the company's financial health and market dynamics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

