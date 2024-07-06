Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Overpriced Appliance Brands

zstockphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shoppers are often lured in by trendy brand names, especially when it comes to shopping for home appliances. Yet many expensive brands aren’t worth the money, based on independent reviews, consumer ratings and assessments from ConsumerReports.org.

Often, one model from a company might perform well, while another appliance in the line is a dud. Also, just because a company offers best-in-class products in one category, like smart TVs, it doesn’t mean they excel in manufacturing something entirely different, like kitchen appliances.

With that in mind, it’s important to judge each appliance based on its own merits and not just the label. But here are some appliance brands that cost more than you might expect and may not perform as well as you hope.

1. Samsung

In an assessment from 247WallSt.com, Samsung appliances received poor marks practically across the board. The company’s ranges/ovens, washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers — virtually every appliance category — were all subject to frequent breakdowns, poor performance and lackluster customer service. In spite of the enticing smart features and capabilities of these appliances, the high prices just aren’t worth the cost.

There is at least one Samsung smart device you can trust, however. Samsung Smart TVs earn consistently high ratings, most garnering at least 4 stores on Amazon. You can pay less for a smart TV, but with Amazon Prime Day coming up and Costco also having some great summer sales, you’ll get your money’s worth with a Samsung TV.

2. LG

Like Samsung, LG made its name primarily as an electronics manufacturer. The company’s foray into home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines hasn’t delivered the quality LG fans expect. The website 247WallSt.com called out the company’s washing machines, clothes dryers, ranges/ovens and refrigerators as brands to avoid.

However, in an exception to the rule, ConsumerReports.org recommended a few LG French-door refrigerators as solid choices with “decent reliability.” Still, at a cost of more than $4,000, you can probably find more affordable models that perform just as well or better.

3. Electrolux

It can be hit-or-miss when you choose an Electrolux kitchen appliance. For a mid-to-high-end priced brand, not every Electrolux appliance performs as well as you might expect. For instance, ConsumerReports.org listed the WaveTouch EW23BC87SS as one of the worst refrigerators for the money, giving it an overall score of just 43. CR members said they are not likely to recommend this French door model to friends.

247WallSt.com rated Electrolux microwaves as “unreliable.” Amazon reviewers gave the built-in, 2.0-cubic-foot stainless steel Electrolux microwave a mere 2.3 stars. One reviewer wrote: “It takes forever to heat things up. The repairman says that it’s working fine. Well, if this is working fine, I’d hate to see broken!”

4. Maytag

Maytag has a longstanding reputation for customer service and quality at affordable prices. But, if you believe the consumer reviews, today’s Maytag appliances might leave the Maytag Man shaking his head in shame.

ConsumerReports.org listed the Maytag Commercial MPWP576KW washing machine as one of the worst appliances in the category, giving it an overall rating of just 23. It received poor marks for its cleaning capabilities, noise, and water efficiency.

One ConsumerAffairs.com reviewer called their Maytag refrigerator “the poorest quality appliance I have ever purchased.” Overall, ConsumerAffairs.com reviewers gave Maytag refrigerators just one star across 1,071 reviews.

Keep in mind that your mileage may vary. Reviewers at The Home Depot gave the Maytag 25-cubic-foot French Door refrigerator an average of 4.4 stars across 2,189 reviews. The $2,700 price tag is a little steep for a brand that isn’t identified as a “luxury” appliance, but if you can get it on sale for under $2,000, it’s worth considering.

5. JennAir

Known as a high-end appliance in the same vein as Wolf and Viking, JennAir is a name that can turn the heads of luxury homebuyers if you’re listing your home for sale. But is the name worth the price? According to 247WallSt.com, it may not be if you are in the market for a new dishwasher or microwave. Deemed unreliable, and with poor customer service to back the products, the company’s dishwashers and microwaves are prone to failures and poor performance.

However, if you’re shopping for a new range/oven combination, the HedmanSoto.com website recommended JennAir. The website put it head-to-head against Wolf and Viking, and concluded that the cooking performance and smart features set JennAir apart.

If you’re taking advantage of the summer holidays to outfit your home with new appliances, remember that well-known brand names don’t always indicate the best appliances.

