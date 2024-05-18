Don’t Shop at Walgreens on This Day of the Week

©Walgreens

With more than 8,500 locations in the United States, it’s clear Walgreens has a following. Walgreens is in all 50 states and gets tons of shoppers each day. Frequent shoppers can even take part in Walgreens’ loyalty program known as myWalgreens. Members get cash rewards on purchases to use on future items and get access to sales that non-members do not.

But what days should you avoid shopping at Walgreens? Consumer experts weighed in, and there are days that even loyal customers should avoid going to the store. Read on to see the worst days to shop at Walgreens, the best days to shop at Walgreens and how to save the most cash next time you’re at the store.

Worst Days To Shop at Walgreens: Mondays and Fridays

If you thought going to Walgreens during the week was a smart idea, experts argue that’s not the case — at least for certain weekdays. Shane Finnegan, vice president of partnerships at Jow, said Mondays and Fridays can actually be the worst days to look for an item at Walgreens.

“On Mondays, doctors are able to sign off on prescription requests that came in over the weekend while they were off,” Finnegan said. “Fridays see patients requesting their prescriptions to be sent in before the doctor leaves for the weekend.”

Finnegan said these happenings can create long lines at the checkstand and pharmacy counters, so it’s best to shop on other days if you don’t like waiting around to purchase your items.

Best Days To Shop at Walgreens: Sundays (Tuesdays for Seniors)

You’d think Sundays would be a particularly busy day for Walgreens, but Finnegan said that isn’t the case.

“In terms of the best day, it has to be Sunday!” Finnegan explained. “Not only is it one of the slowest days of the week at Walgreens, meaning short lines, but their weekly promotions begin every Sunday of the week! This will give you the opportunity to get the best deals before the items get picked through.”

Some of the recent deals from Walgreens included 10% off fragrances, buy one get one vitamin sales, four for $10 detergent sales, and buy two get two free sodas.

If you are 55 and over, you’ll want to shop on Tuesdays. Specifically, the first Tuesday of every month as that’s when Walgreens holds its “Walgreens Seniors Day.” If you’re a senior, you’ll receive 20% off select items.

“The discount isn’t universal on all purchases,” said Melanie Musson, a finance expert with Clearsurance.com. “Rather, certain items are discounted for seniors, and you’re limited to one item. Still, the opportunity to save 20% or more can make shopping on Tuesday worth it.”

Some items excluded from discounts for seniors include alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, lotto tickets and magazines. You can check the Walgreens website for more information.

Ways To Save at Walgreens

Going on the right days isn’t the only way to make sure you’re getting the best deal at Walgreens. If you download the Walgreens app, you can save the coupons from the weekly ad to your phone and present them at checkout, so you don’t have to find a paper version of the coupon book. The app also allows you to talk to a pharmacist, book vaccination appointments and set up store pickups for your next Walgreens haul.

In addition, you can check out sites like RetailMeNot to find coupons and promo codes that you can apply to items. Sometimes, you can apply these to items that are already discounted, so you can save even more money.

Also, watch out next time you’re checking out of Walgreens for special deals you can use on your next trip. Walgreens offers something called Register Rewards, which are attached to your receipt. These often give you a few bucks off a future purchase, so they’re good to hold onto.

If you’re at Walgreens every day no matter what experts recommend, it might be time to upgrade to the myWalgreens Mastercard. You’ll get 10% cash rewards back on Walgreens branded products, and 5% on most other purchases at Walgreens. That includes prescriptions, so if you have a lot of medications at Walgreens, this card might be worth it for you. You’ll also get between 1%-3% cash back on purchases outside of Walgreens, depending on what type of category they fall into. This card has no annual fee, and you’ll get access to sales that are only open to cardholders.

