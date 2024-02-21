Dominic Raab heads into the City with appointment at Appian Capital

Dominic Raab’s Downing Street days are behind him (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Dominic Raab, the former foreign secretary and deputy prime minister, is taking up a new role in the City as he prepares for life away from Westminster when he steps down as an MP at the next general election.

The arch Brexiteer has been appointed by Appian Capital as a senior strategic advisor on global affairs. The firm specialises in mining and mining-related companies.

Raab will also chair Appian’s new partnership with a non-partisan US group called SAFE that advocates energy security for America and ways business can help reduce its reliance on imported energy.

Appian said that the “newly created role”, Raab will be a key member of the Company’s senior advisory team, supporting Appian on geopolitical strategy and risk, building on his significant international experience gained in UK government.”

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, said: “Dominic is a fantastic addition to the Appian team at what is an exciting and important time for our business. He brings a wealth of geopolitical experience gained at the highest levels of government, coupled with deep understanding of private and public sector partnerships, which will be instrumental in expanding Appian’s relationships and driving our next phase of growth.”

The MP for Esher and Walton since 2010, Raab has deputised for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. He announced that he would not run for his seat again last April, weeks after resigning from the cabinet as justice secretary after a report on allegations of bullying concluded that he had been “unreasonably aggressive.”

He was also a co-author of Britannia Unchained, the book also written by Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss. It outlined the intellectual foundations of her tax-cutting and pro-growth agenda, that underpinned the mini-budget of 2020, which led to a run on UK assets on global financial markets and made her the shortest-serving prime minster in British history.

A qualified solicitor, Raab has also served as housing minister and lord chancellor.

He said: “I look forward to helping Appian expand international partnerships between investors and governments, so we can better navigate the geopolitical risks and secure the supply chains our economies need for the twenty-first century.

The SAFE-Appian partnership will bring in private sector investors with the expertise and track record to reinforce the supply chain resilience of the US and her allies.”