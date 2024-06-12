Dollarama ups stake in Latin American business Dollarcity, plans expansion to Mexico

Dollarama Inc. has upped its stake in Dollarcity to 60.1 per cent and revealed it has big plans for expanding the Latin American chain.

Montreal-based Dollarama announced Wednesday that it had snatched up an additional 10 per cent interest in Dollarcity, which it intends to bring to Mexico.

The additional stake was acquired in exchange for 6,060,478 Dollarama common shares, which are worth about $761.7 million based on Dollarama's share price of $125.68 on Tuesday. Dollarama also nabbed an option to buy an additional 9.89 per cent stake in Dollarcity at any time on or before Dec. 31, 2027.

Dollarama chief executive Neil Rossy called the moves the "natural next step" in the ongoing partnership his company has with Dollarcity's founding stockholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As demonstrated by our increased ownership, continued growth in existing markets and the confirmation of our next market of entry, we have confidence in Dollarcity as a long-term growth platform for Dollarama," Rossy said at the company's annual general meeting Wednesday.

Dollarama and the Dollarcity founding stockholders will indirectly have an 80.05 per cent and 19.95 per cent interest, respectively, in the Mexican portion of the business. Dollarcity plans to pilot its first store in Mexico in 2026.

"Under our partnership, we will enter Mexico with the same care and discipline as we did Colombia in 2017 and Peru in 2021," Rossy said.

Across these foreign markets along with El Salvador and Guatemala, Dollarcity has 547 stores and a plan to reach 1,050 locations in these markets by 2031, up from the 850 sites it previously said it expected to be operating by 2029.

The vast majority of the growth will come in Colombia and Peru, Rossy said.

The deal and plans for Mexico came as Dollarama reported a profit of $215.8 million or 77 cents per diluted for its quarter ended April 28, up from a profit of $179.9 million or 63 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Story continues

Sales for what was Dollarama's first quarter totalled $1.4 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year.

Comparable store sales for the quarter rose 5.6 per cent, including an 8.7 per cent increase in the number of transactions and a 2.8 per cent decrease in average transaction size.

"As anticipated, we are seeing a progressive normalization in comparable store sales, with growth primarily driven by persistent higher than historical demand for core consumables and other everyday essentials," Rossy said in a news release.

"As Canadian consumers continue to seek out compelling value for their hard-earned money, we will remain focused on executing on our value and convenience promise."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press