Dollar Tree: 10 Best New Arrivals For Your Money in May

May is here and Dollar Tree just introduced a wide range of new items to its shelves. This month, Dollar Tree shoppers will be able to find everything from party supplies to spring and summer essentials.

GoBankingRates searched through the best new arrivals on the Dollar Tree website. Here’s what to look out for on your next shopping trip.

Vintage Style Solar-Powered Lanterns

Dollar Tree sells vintage-style solar-powered lanterns for only $1.25 each. The lanterns are four inches tall, solar-powered and come in four colors — purple, green, blue and yellow. They are perfect for any outdoor space, especially if you plan to host a party or want to enjoy a peaceful evening.

Assorted Translucent Plastic Pencil Boxes With Color Lids

The school year is almost over, but you can stock up on these translucent pencil boxes for September or use them for work, home, projects, craft supplies and more. The boxes are 8.5 inches long and have lids in four different color styles: pink, blue, green and purple. Reviewers on Dollar Tree’s website say they’re very durable and last all year.

Toy Box Racket Play Sets

Dollar Tree sells a racket play set with two blue or green rackets, tennis balls and badminton birdies. This item is on the pricier side compared to other items you’ll find at the dollar store, but these can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors all summer long. Be careful if you have young children as the small pieces are a choking hazard.

Assorted Scent Hand Sanitizer

The assorted scent hand sanitizer is a practical choice for on-the-go adventures. It fits easily in your bag, pocket or purse. The 0.33-ounce spray bottle sprays a fine mist and is available in coconut, citrus and lavender scents.

Play Glow 6-Stick Patriotic Glow Wands

Get into the holiday spirit with these Play Glow 6-stick patriotic glow wands. You can break these out at a backyard barbecue, birthday party, camp activity or during your 4th of July festivities. The wand is 12 inches long and features six glow sticks in red, white and blue colors.

Extra-Large Mother’s Day Glittery Gift Bags

Celebrate Mother’s Day this year with an extra-large (18 inches) Mother’s Day glittery gift bag, perfect for holding a variety of gifts for the special moms in your life. The bags come in four styles and only cost $1.25 each.

Class of 2024 Graduation Decal Tumblers

Celebrate your recent grad with a toast. Dollar Tree sells graduation decal tumblers for the class of 2024 for parties, celebrations and get-togethers. The tumblers hold 32 ounces and come in pink, black, white and blue and read “Class of 2024.”

Home Collection Sunflower Printed Placemats

This spring and summer, set your kitchen table with Home Collection’s sunflower printed placements. The placemats are 11 inches by 17 inches and read “Choose to Shine” on a sunflower background. Reviewers on Dollar Tree’s website say these sell out quickly.

Printed Baseball Caps

Protect yourself from the sun with a Dollar Tree baseball cap with an adjustable back for the perfect fit. The hats come in various colors and prints. One size fits most and they’re great for use in the garden, at the park or at a ball game.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dollar Tree: 10 Best New Arrivals For Your Money in May