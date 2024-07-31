Does Enovis Corporation (ENOV) Face Short-Term Headwinds?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Select Strategy” second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In Q2, markets saw a modest boost, delivering positive returns across the majority of regions and nations. The Russell 3000 Index showed a +3% increase in US stocks; however, the majority of the gains came from large-cap stocks, which increased by about +4%. Returns were negative across the cap spectrum, with mid-caps and small caps, as indicated by their respective Russell indices, each down about -3%. The portfolio underperformed the Russell 3000 Index in Q2 and returned -4.96% net of fees compared to 3.22% for the index. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.

Diamond Hill Select Strategy highlighted stocks like Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) is a medical technology company. The one-month return of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) was 7.20%, and its shares lost 24.79% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 30, 2024, Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) stock closed at $47.93 per share with a market capitalization of $2.63 billion.

Diamond Hill Select Strategy stated the following regarding Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Other bottom contributors in Q2 included CarMax, Target Corporation and Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV). Shares of innovative medical technology company Enovis were pressured amid some short-term headwinds related to the integration of a recent acquisition. While some were quick to conclude the boost Enovis and the medical technology industry overall received from a COVID-era backlog of surgeries is winding down, we believe Enovis remains well-positioned to continue taking share as it cross-sells new products. Further, we believe the market is undervaluing the company’s ability to use its continuous improvement-focused business system to drive above[1]market organic growth, make accretive acquisitions and meaningfully expand margins over the long term."

A patient receiving cold therapy treatment using the company's products.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) at the end of the first quarter which was 30 in the previous quarter. Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) reported sales of $516 million in the first quarter, representing a 27% year-over-year increase and 5% on a pro forma basis. While we acknowledge the potential of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

