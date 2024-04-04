DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU), a company that provides electronic signature solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer James Shaughnessy sold 10,800 shares of the company on April 3, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $59.27 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $640,116.DocuSign Inc is known for its cloud-based electronic signature platform that enables individuals and businesses to manage electronic agreements. The company's platform automates the entire agreement process, providing a simple way to electronically sign, send, and manage documents.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,400 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at DocuSign Inc, with a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

DocuSign Inc's Chief Legal Officer James Shaughnessy Sells 10,800 Shares

The market capitalization of DocuSign Inc stands at $12.437 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 166.35, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.835 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.Despite the high price-earnings ratio, DocuSign Inc's stock appears to be Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, based on a trading price of $59.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $70.63.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

