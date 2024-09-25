Disney Lays Off Several Hundred Corporate-Level Employees

Disney has axed about 300 employees across various corporate departments, as the Mouse House continues to look at “ongoing” ways to trim costs.

“We continually evaluate ways to invest in our businesses and more effectively manage our resources and costs to fuel the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney,” a company rep said in a statement to Variety. “As part of this ongoing optimization work, we have been reviewing the cost structure for our corporate-level functions and have determined there are ways for them to operate more efficiently.”

The round of Disney layoffs affected human resources, legal, finance and other departments. The latest layoffs come after Disney let go about 140 employees in its television division, representing about 3% of its workforce, in July. In May, Pixar laid off 175 workers.

The cuts are a far cry from the mass layoffs Disney conducted in 2023 — a companywide reduction in force that eliminated some 7,000 jobs.

The layoffs this week in Disney’s corporate divisions was first reported by Deadline.

