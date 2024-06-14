Director Sharon Rowlands Acquires 8,600 Shares of Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

On June 11, 2024, Sharon Rowlands, a Director at Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), purchased 8,600 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,871 shares of the company.

Pegasystems Inc specializes in developing software for customer relationship management and business process management. The company's software aims to automate complex processes and enhance customer engagement.

The transaction occurred when shares of Pegasystems Inc were priced at $58.63, valuing the purchase at approximately $505,218. The company's market cap stands at $4.87 billion.

According to the price-earnings ratio of 68.15, Pegasystems Inc is trading above both the industry median of 26.465 and its historical median. This suggests a premium valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value of $55.14 indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

Over the past year, insider activity at Pegasystems Inc has shown a trend with 1 insider buy and 31 insider sells. This recent purchase by Sharon Rowlands could be a signal of confidence in the company's future prospects.

This insider buy might interest investors looking for signals from company directors, especially in a context where sells have outnumbered buys.

