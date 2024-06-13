Director Robert Spillane Sells 25,000 Shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

On June 11, 2024, Robert Spillane, Director at Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 13, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 83,151 shares of Magnite Inc.

Magnite Inc operates as a technology company in the advertising sector. It provides a sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers to monetize various formats of digital content with different transaction models across a range of devices.

Over the past year, Robert Spillane has sold a total of 50,000 shares of Magnite Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader trend within the company also reflects more insider selling activities, with a total of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Magnite Inc were priced at $13.04 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $1.942 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $12.25, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

