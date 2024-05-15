On May 13, 2024, Michael Wittmeyer, Director at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK), executed a sale of 18,448 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 148,605 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) is a full-service precious metals trading company and an official distributor for all the major sovereign Mints. The company provides gold, silver, platinum, and palladium across all forms of bullion, numismatic coins, and bars. It is also involved in financing, leasing, consignment, hedging, and a variety of customized financial programs.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc were priced at $37.63, resulting in a market cap of approximately $911.213 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.25, which is below the industry median of 19.54.

The GF Value of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is calculated at $34.04, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11. This valuation is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Director Michael Wittmeyer Sells 18,448 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. This trend in insider transactions can provide insights into the sentiment within the company's leadership regarding its stock's performance and potential future direction.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing pattern of insider transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, reflecting a continued disposition of shares by company insiders over the observed period.

