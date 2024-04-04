Director Keith Rabois Sells 9,276 Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

On April 1, 2024, Keith Rabois, a Director at Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM), sold 9,276 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing. Affirm Holdings Inc is a financial technology company that provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The company offers a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app.

The insider's trades over the past year include a total of 18,552 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Affirm Holdings Inc shows no insider purchases over the past year, but there have been 6 insider sells in the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Affirm Holdings Inc were trading at $35.3, giving the company a market cap of $10.326 billion.

With the stock price at $35.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $42.08, Affirm Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Affirm Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

