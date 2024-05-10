Director Juan Mendoza Acquires 15,000 Shares of Herbalife Ltd (HLF)

On May 10, 2024, Juan Mendoza, a Director at Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings significantly, contributing to a total of 50,000 shares bought over the past year.

Herbalife Ltd is a global nutrition company that manufactures and sells dietary supplements and personal care products. The company operates worldwide, providing meal replacement shakes, vitamins, and sports nutrition products.

The purchase occurred at a stock price of $10.55, valuing the transaction at approximately $158,250. This acquisition comes at a time when Herbalife Ltd's shares are considered Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56.

The market cap of Herbalife Ltd is currently $1.06 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.76, which is lower than both the industry median and the companys historical median.

Over the past year, there have been 10 insider buys and only 1 insider sell at Herbalife Ltd, indicating a positive trend in insider confidence.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. Currently, the GF Value of Herbalife Ltd is estimated at $18.96 per share.

This insider purchase by Juan Mendoza may signal a belief in the company's potential for growth or undervaluation, as reflected in the GF Value and other financial metrics.

