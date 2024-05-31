Director Gilbert Lamphere Buys Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

On May 29, 2024, Director Gilbert Lamphere purchased 680 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,880 shares of the company.

Norfolk Southern Corp, a major player in the rail transportation industry, operates extensively across the Southeast, East, and Midwest of the United States. The company's operations include transporting raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily via railroads.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp were priced at $219.77 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $50.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.20, indicating a premium compared to the industry median of 14.675.

The stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.85, based on a GF Value of $257.58. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

Over the past year, there have been six insider transactions at Norfolk Southern Corp, with four being buys and two sells. The insider, Director Gilbert Lamphere, has increased his holdings by 680 shares over the year, with no recorded sales.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current levels, especially when considering the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

