Director Eugenia Ulasewicz Sells 3,334 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

On July 5, 2024, Eugenia Ulasewicz, a Director at Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG), executed a sale of 3,334 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 29,418 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Ltd, a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, operates in multiple countries primarily under the name brands Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, and Piercing Pagoda. The company is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Over the past year, Eugenia Ulasewicz has sold a total of 3,334 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Signet Jewelers Ltd shows a pattern of 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insider selling.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd were trading at $87.94 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 7.07, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.31 and the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Signet Jewelers Ltd has a GF Value of $83.93. With the current price of $87.94, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, suggesting that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider at Signet Jewelers Ltd provides investors with a snapshot of the company's recent insider trading activity and its current valuation metrics.

