Director Daren Shaw Sells Shares of Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Director Daren Shaw has sold 4,463 shares of Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Ensign Group Inc is a healthcare services company that provides skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health and hospice care, and assisted living services.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,463 shares of Ensign Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.Shares of Ensign Group Inc were trading at $118.96 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $6.707 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.28, which is above both the industry median of 24.955 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GuruFocus Value of $118.58, indicating that Ensign Group Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

