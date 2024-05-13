On May 9, 2024, Williams Bartels, Director and 10% Owner of SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP), sold 1,000,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) is a global merchandising and marketing services company that provides a broad range of services to retailers and manufacturers. The company operates in various countries, offering services such as merchandising, assembly, and inventory management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen a total of 7 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

Director and 10% Owner Williams Bartels Sells 1,000,000 Shares of SPAR Group Inc (SGRP)

On the day of the sale, shares of SPAR Group Inc were trading at $1.8, giving the company a market cap of $42.499 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.97, which is lower than both the industry median of 18.055 and the company's historical median.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $0.99, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.82, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

Director and 10% Owner Williams Bartels Sells 1,000,000 Shares of SPAR Group Inc (SGRP)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This significant sale by a major insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

