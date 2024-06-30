Did Savara Inc. (SVRA) Receive a Good Rating from Wall Street Analysts in Q1?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Biotech Penny Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) stands against the other biotech penny stocks.

Biotech Stocks in 2024: Growth Prospects, Key Players, and Investment Opportunities

In 2024, the healthcare industry has been doing well, encouraging investors to look into new and exciting opportunities. Particularly biotech is anticipated to profit, despite the dangers of continuous mergers and acquisitions. Traders ought to exercise caution. With an 11.8% CAGR, the worldwide biotechnology market is expected to reach USD 4.25 trillion by 2033. It is expanding quickly. The U.S. market is projected to increase at an 11.90% CAGR to reach USD 763.82 billion by 2033 from its 2023 valuation of USD 246.18 billion. In 2023, the U.S. led North America in terms of revenue share.

Fitch Ratings maintains a Neutral outlook for the global biotech industry in 2024. Its primary motivation to do so is the moderating inflationary rates. The industry is supported by factors such as a growing aging population, increased healthcare access, and a rise in chronic and specialist conditions. Fitch also forecasts a heightened focus on drug pricing and patient value.

Biotech equities including Vincerx Pharma (VINC), Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP), and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) have seen significant gains in 2024, with returns ranging from 134% to 446%, despite receiving less media attention than industries like technology and cryptocurrencies. Positive weight loss drug trial findings, for example, let Viking Therapeutics connect its product with a potentially billion-dollar market need. Although the success of individual stocks indicates prospective gains, larger indexes such as the NASDAQ Biotechnology PR USD Index reveal the volatility of the industry; it fell 11% between 2022 and 2023 as a result of economic difficulties but gained 3% by February 2024.

Investors eyeing biotech stocks may wonder which areas are prone to buyouts. Laura Chico identified key areas to watch for potential buyouts:

“Obesity has been a really big theme in 2023, and will probably continue for the foreseeable future, but across the area, at least in these recent M&A transactions, it's been really broad-based, and I think that's really a testament to the innovation in the space. We have several deals in oncology, immunology, inflammation, neuro, and even rare diseases. So it's not just within certain verticals at this point.”

Chico advises biotech investors to monitor FDA approval news, scientific and clinical risks, and the disease categories that companies are targeting since these might provide indicators of company success. On March 6, Healthcare Equity Strategist Jared Holz talked about this possibility on CNBC's "The Exchange”:

"[Biotech] has been one of the worst spaces in all of the equity market since mid-2021. We've barely seen any positive activity for any pronounced period until very recently... When you consider the risk factors, concerning drug prices and other elements of the business... all these risk factors are much more well understood and we can continue to move higher from here."

Holz emphasizes the potential in well-positioned small-cap choices and says it's not too late to invest in large-cap biotech equities. We've put up a list of oversold biotech stocks, which includes excellent choices under $20 as well as cheap options that have been missed.

Our Methodology

To rank the best biotech penny stocks to buy now, we first identified large biotech companies priced under $5. We then selected the top 10 and ranked them based on the number of hedge fund holders in Q1 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Close-up of an inhaler, representing the inhalation of the molgramostim product candidate.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company's primary focus is on treatments for conditions that currently lack effective drug options, positioning it as a potential leader in addressing unmet medical needs. Molgramostim, the prime candidate for Savara, is exhibiting encouraging outcomes in Phase 3 trials for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Positive results demonstrated its effectiveness at the ATS International Conference in 2024. Important FDA designations for molgramostim also highlight its potential as a game-changing treatment.

Based on research conducted over the last three months by six Wall Street analysts, Savara has a Strong Buy recommendation. The 12-month price target ranges from $6.00 to $16.00, with an average of $9.83. From its current market price of $3.81, this is a potential increase of 158.01%. In Q1 2024, 16 hedge fund holders held shares in the company.

In Q1 2024, Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) reported a net loss of $20.3 million, up from $10.6 million in Q1 2023 which reflected a 91.5% increase year-over-year. Their diluted loss per share was $0.11 in the same period compared to $0.07 in Q1 2023, marking a 57.1% increase in loss per share. Research and development expenses surged by 92% to $16.8 million in Q1 which was driven by ongoing investment in Molgramostim's late-stage trials. Their general and administrative expenses rose 67% to $5.6 million due to higher personnel costs and commercialization preparations. As of March 31, 2024, Savara held $16.8 million in cash and $126.3 million in short-term investments, with total assets reported at $138.1 million.

