Did Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Have a Strong Performance in Q1?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) stands against the other farmland and agriculture stocks.

There is seen to be quick consolidation in the agricultural market of U.S., especially, and the industry is marked by a rapid boom in technological and operating efficiency. Agricultural farms, which have internet access, saw an uptick, as the percentage of such farms grew from 75% in 2017 to 79% in 2022, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Moreover, a 15% increase in farms was seen that relied on renewable energy-producing systems, whereby, 76% of the total farms in the U.S. were reported using solar energy. Furthermore, supply chain efficiency is also on the rise as the value of direct sales to consumers in 2022 by 116,617 farms rose by 16% to $3.3 billion, as compared to 2017.

As such, the number of farms in the U.S. is falling; there exist 1.89 million farms in 2023, which is a fall of 7%, as compared to 2.04 million farms in 2017. Likewise, the land size has also seen a decrease of 21 million acres of land from 900 million acres in 2017 to 879 million acres in 2023. One of the driving forces for this loss is growing urbanization, which is resulting in the loss of 2,000 acres of farmland every day for residential or commercial purposes, according to the American Farmland Trust. Thus, the industry marked by technological advancements and innovation in animal and crop genetics, equipment, and chemicals means farmers getting out more from less land, meaning a fall in total farms.

After a stellar performance in 2022, wherein the industry recorded $196.4 billion in inflation-adjusted net farm income, it is expected to hit $116.1 billion in the broader sense (not adjusted for inflation) in 2024, which would be a decrease of $39.8 billion, as compared to 2023, a year which also saw a decrease of $29.7 billion relative to 2022. This is seen on the back of rising operating costs, lower animal products receipts, and lower direct government payments in the industry.

On a side note, the industry has also faced challenges due to the Russia-Ukraine war - primarily because both countries are two of the biggest exporters of grain globally, with the level of their exports in 2022 being 11.2 million tons and 21.6 million tons, respectively!

Nevertheless, considering the challenges the agricultural sector is facing right now, we will take you back to what Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors of all time, said amidst the 2008 financial crisis, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.” Thus, on this note, let’s now have a look at the 10 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds.

Methodology

To curate our list of 10 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds, we referred to the Yahoo Finance stocks screener filtering out around 20 stocks based on the industry and market. From the preliminary list, we then ranked the stocks based on the number of hedge fund holdings, as of 1st quarter of 2024, in an ascending order. With this, let’s now jump to our list of the 10 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Also, it’s important to note that all the stock prices quoted anywhere are as of 24th June 2024, unless otherwise stated.

A wheat field at sunset, showing the company's commitment to agricultural commodities.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holdings: 40

Operating across the regions of the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is engaged in the transportation and procurement of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions.

It is placed 3rd on our list of 10 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds, as 40 hedge funds have invested in the stock; this investment totals $966.4 million, the largest chunk of which is invested by D E Shaw, worth $259.6 million! Furthermore, the popularity of the stock has grown on a quarterly basis, as the number of hedge fund investors rose from 34 to 40 in Q1,24, while the investment value rose 17.95% over the quarter. 14 analysts have a price target set at $62.91, as compared to its current price of $61.35.

As of the 1st quarter of 2024, the adjusted average return on invested capital (ROIC) for the last four quarters is a decent 11.2%. Following is what Juan Luciano, the CEO, had to say about the company’s performance for the 1st quarter 2024 and its 2024 outlook:

“ADM reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, adjusted segment operated profits of $1.3 billion, and a trailing fourth quarter average adjusted ROIC of 11.2%. Our first quarter operating cash flow before working capital was $900 million. In a year where the buildup of grain and oil seeds supply is expected to create pressure on margins, our teams are proactively taking action to manage through the cycle, driving structural earnings, ROIC, and cash flow generation. Our strong performance and disciplined management of our balance sheet continue to allow us to invest in our business and return cash to shareholders.”

Overall ADM ranks 3rd on our list of the best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy.

