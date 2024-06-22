Did Albemarle Corporation (ALB)’s Cost Control Focus Earn It a Positive Rating from Analysts?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Rare Earth Stocks and ETFs. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stands against the other rare earth stocks and ETFs.

Rare earth elements (REEs), which refers to 17 metals that are similar chemically, are surprisingly abundant in Earth's crust. However, their dispersion and geochemical properties make them difficult and expensive to extract, leading to them being called "rare."

REEs are important for a vast range of technologies, earning them the nickname "vitamins of modern industry." Apart from being irreplaceable for clean energy and consumer electronics production, REEs are also strategic for defense and aerospace engineering, the production of aircraft, missiles, satellites, and communication systems.

Hence, it is no wonder that the global rare earth metals market is valued at an estimated $5.65 billion in 2024. Analysts project this market to experience steady growth, reaching $8.63 billion by 2031. This is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over this period, indicating a promising future for the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

China has been dominating the rare earth metals market for decades producing a staggering 240,000 metric tons last year, over five times more than its closest competitor, the United States, according to US Geological Survey data. China further maintains its control by processing around 90% of the world's rare earths into permanent magnets used in various technologies. In 2022, China accounted for 70% of global production of REEs. This dominance stems from a combination of factors, including historical geological exploration efforts, favorable mining conditions, and government support for the industry.

Brazil, along with other Western countries, is currently working towards breaking China’s dominance of this industry. Brazil has advantages like low labor costs, clean energy, and established regulations. However, challenges include low rare earth prices which have gone down 70%, technical difficulties, and getting funding. Despite these challenges, Brazil is making progress with its first mine in operation and increased government support for the industry. To jumpstart its rare earth industry, the Brazilian government allocated 1 billion reais ($194.53 million) in February to fund strategic mineral projects.

Story continues

Other countries are also working towards diversifying the supply chain. In recent years, the United States has sought to mitigate risks related to the REEs’ supply chain. This includes restarting domestic mining operations, like the Mountain Pass site in California, and building processing facilities to avoid reliance on China. This objective of supply chain diversification has also led the US to secure deals with Vietnam on minerals and semiconductors.

Similar to the United States, the European Union (EU) is also actively promoting domestic extraction projects in countries such as Sweden, Finland, Spain, and Serbia. This is part of the EU's efforts to enhance its self-sufficiency in critical minerals, including rare earth elements.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the best rare earth stocks, we relied on Insider Monkey's database of 919 hedge funds as of Q1 2024 to analyze the hedge fund sentiment for each stock. We picked the rare earth stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors. Furthermore, we included two of the best rare earth ETFs, chosen for their impressive 3-year returns. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A team of scientists in a laboratory observing the sophisticated engineering of specialty chemicals.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is a prominent player in the global specialty chemicals industry, focusing on three key areas: energy storage, specialties, and specialists.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) recently shared progress on the Kings Mountain Mine project, a significant lithium deposit in the US. The company's plan includes the mine design, key features, and lithium extraction methods. If approved for investment, the mine is projected to produce approximately 420,000 tons of lithium concentrate annually. This lithium will be essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and national defense applications.

During the company's Q1 2024 earnings call, it was reported that adjusted EBITDA remained strong at $291 million. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) also highlighted its focus on cost control, delivering over $90 million in productivity savings in Q1 and remaining on track for its $280 million target for 2024.

Analysts are optimistic about the Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stock, with an average 12-month price target of $147.81. This represents an over 49% upside potential from the current price of $99. The price targets range from a high of $188 to a low of $122. Based on ratings from 16 analysts, the stock is considered a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting positive analyst sentiment.

Here’s what The London Company said about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) in its Q4 2023 investor letter:

“Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) – ALB underperformed as weak lithium prices drove downward revisions to earnings expectations, and sentiment became more negative regarding demand for electric vehicles. Commodity prices are inherently uncertain, but we continue to view ALB-as a winner in this growing industry and favorably positioned on the cost curve. Our long- term view of ALB is not affected by short-term supply- demand dynamics for the commodity.”

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) ranks third on our list of the best rare earth stocks and ETFs.

Overall ALB ranks 3rd on our list of the best rare earth stocks and ETFs to buy. You can visit 8 Best Rare Earth Stocks and ETFs to see the other rare earth stocks and ETFs that are on hedge funds’ radar. While we acknowledge the potential of ALB as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ALB but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion "Opportunity" for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.