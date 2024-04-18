Deutsche Bank's Postbank fallout prompts call for law to protect consumers

By Tom Sims

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Widespread outages affecting customers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank arm are prompting calls for legislation to protect consumers.

A consumer protection group in the German state of Bavaria on Thursday called on politicians to enact a law that would compensate customers with lump-sum payments when banking services are interrupted.

The group said a move would discipline banks and be modelled on regulations overseeing airlines, which in certain cases bind them to compensate flyers for delays or cancelled flights.

Last year, glitches at Postbank resulted in customers complaining they were locked out of their accounts for weeks, resulting in the bank's regulator overseeing the cleanup and cuts in bonuses for some of Deutsche's top managers.

"It is unacceptable that financial service providers should not have to fear any significant consequences due to massive disruptions caused by their own fault," said Marion Zinkeler, head of the Bavarian consumer protection agency.

Deutsche Bank, which has said that it has worked through most of the problems, declined to comment on the proposal. The bank has apologised to the public and said it would compensate clients when justified.

The regulator BaFin and an association representing German banks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A consumer group based in the state of Hesse, home of Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters, on Thursday organised an event to discuss the "chaos" at Postbank with politicians, consumer advocates and journalists.

One of the speakers from the group displayed complaints it had received from Postbank consumers.

One was from a woman who tried to close the account of her deceased father in June of last year but had still not heard from the bank in August. Another complaint came from a person who said he had no funds to feed his children after being locked out for nearly a month.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson said the bank regretted not having the opportunity at the event to have elaborated on the lender's progress dealing with the issue.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More and David Evans)