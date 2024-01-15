Deleveraging Is a Big Opportunity for Warner Bros. Discovery

One of the most maligned stocks of the past few years has been Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD). Let's take a closer look at the stock and what might help turn its fortunes around.

Company profile

Warner Brothers Discovery was formed when AT&T (NYSE:T) spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery. The deal created one of the largest media companies on the planet with an extensive content library. Among its featured brands are Max (HBO), Discovery, DC Comics, CNN, HGTV and Cartoon Network, among others. The company operates in three segments.

The Network segment makes up over 45% of Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue and about 75% its Ebitda. The segment primarily generates revenue from distribution and advertising. Advertising comes largely from selling commercial time slots in both the upfront and scatter markets, while distribution revenue consists largely of affiliate fees, which are the carriage fees paid per month per subscriber by multichannel video programming distributors like cable and satellite companies.

Warner Brothers Discovery Studios accounts for about 30% of revenue, most of which comes from content. Content revenue primarily consists of licensing films to movie theaters and licensing content for initial TV broadcast or streaming. Content revenue can also come from things like television syndication as well as on-demand rentals. The segment also includes video games and studio and theme park attractions.

Warner Brothers Discovery's DTC (direct to consumer) segment consists of its Max and Discovery+ streaming services. The segment accounts for over 20% of the company's revenue and has generated minimal EBITDA in 2023. It currently makes most of its revenue from subscriptions, with a small but growing amount of advertising. The company had about 95.1 million direct-to-consumer subscribers at the end of the third quarter.

Debt

Following the WarnerMediaDiscovery merger, the company was left with a hefty debt load. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, its gross debt stood at $45.3 billion, with $2.4 billion in cash. Most of the debt is termed out, with 48% of it not due until 10 years or later and another 19% not due until after five years. Ninety-seven percent of its debt has a fixed interest rate.

Warner Brothers Discovery guided for year-end leverage to be comfortably below 4 times at year-end 2023, with that dropping to 2.50 to 3 times over time.

Its goal is to eventually convert 60% of Ebitda into free cash flow. For 2023, it is projecting free cash flow of $5.3 billion, which would be conversion rate of about between 48% and 50%.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, Warner Bros. Discovery trades at 6.4 times the 2024 Ebitda consensus of $10.68 billion. Looking out to 2025, the stock trades at 6.10 times the Ebitda consensus of $11.2 billion.

From a cash flow perspective, its 2023 free cash flow yield would be 20% based on its projections of $5.3 billion this year.

Opportunities

One of the biggest opportunities for Warner Bros. Discovery is to just pay down its debt and delever. Since the merger, it has already paid down about $12 billion in debt. The company generates ample free cash flow, and it certainly seems possible that it could cut its debt in by more than half in the next five years. The stock could re-rate on just the execution of paying down debt.

Realizing its synergies goals is another opportunity for the stock as well. Cost savings synergies tend to be much easier to realize than growth synergies, so the company should be in good shape on this front. On its third-quarter earnings call, the company said it would realize $4 billion in cost synergies this year and that it is projected to deliver $5 billion in 2024 and beyond.

Improving the profitability of its streaming businesses is also a big opportunity. The company did a nice job to turn the segment profitable in 2023, and it should continue to see more improvement moving forward. Its overall average revenue per user was low at $7.82 in the third quarter, and there should be room to increase prices in some international markets. That's well below the over $11.50 ARPU for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Its ad-supported tier is another potential driver. While a small piece of the pie, ad revenue jumped 29% in the three-month period. Meanwhile, a cheaper price for the ad-supported service should help draw and retain more subs.

Better content creation and monetization around its DC Comic franchise is also a big potential opportunity. If 15 years ago someone told you that superhero movies would be an enormous mainstream phenomenon, you likely would have thought DC would be the biggest winner with well-known names like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. However, Marvel Comics, owned by Disney (NYSE:DIS), has done a far superior job and basically run circles around DC. Turning around DC is still very much a work in progress, but 2025 is supposed to be the start of the new DC Universe under James Gunn, beginning with "Superman Legacy."

Warner Bros. Discovery could also take a page from Disney's playbook on Star Wars by creating various spinoffs and delving deeper into the world of Harry Potter. This is a valuable franchise that is ripe with content possibilities that could draw in fans. The company is doing well with the franchise with video games, showing that interest in the franchise is still very high.

Gaming is another opportunity for Warner Bros. Discovery. Discussing the opportunity on its third-quarter call, CEO David Zaslav said:

We believe games is a critical and very valuable asset for the company with a great deal of potential for growth. Games has consistently enjoyed among the highest ROIs of any of our businesses. And while we're smaller than some of the leading pure-play gaming companies, our operating margins are comparable to the best of the public companies. We're clearly punching above our weight, and we're just getting started. And similar to the leaders in the industry, we've led with multiple key franchises, each of which is a $1 billion gaming property: Harry Potter; Game of Thrones; DC, which is mainly Batman today; and Mortal Kombat whose most recent release, Mortal Kombat 1, has sold nearly 3 million copies since its launch in mid-September. So we've got the proven IP and franchises, the world-class studios and publishing talent, and we intend to continue to invest more capital and more resources into the business. Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console- and PC-based with 3 4-year release schedules to include more always-on game play through live services, multi-platform and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms. Ultimately, we want to drive engagement and monetization of our longer cycles and at higher levels where for specific capabilities, we are currently under-scaled and see significant opportunity to generate greater post-purchase revenue.

Risks

The biggest risk to Warner Bros. Discovery is the bulk of its Ebitda still comes from its broadcast TV segment, which is in secular decline. Cord cutting has been a trend for a while and pay TV industry revenue began to decline starting in 2018. With 25 popular linear channels, though, the company does have a pretty strong position when negotiating carriage deals with cable companies, while virtual multichannel video programing distributors are growing as well. However, a lower number of subscribers negatively impacts revenue.

Along these same lines, linear TV advertising also makes up a healthy percentage of its Networks' revenue. The advertising market for broadcast TV has been soft, and its ad revenue in this segment was down 13% in the third quarter. As advertisers shift more of their spending to other areas such as social media, streaming, search and more, traditional TV advertising could continue to remain weak.

While reducing debt is a big opportunity, the fact the company is highly leveraged is also a risk. If any near-term debt has to be refinanced instead of paid off, it will now come at a much higher rate in this environment. At this point, though, this does not look like an issue.

There have also been rumors that the company is looking to merge with Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA). While the would increase its content and scale, it also would likely once again load the company up with more debt in the process.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, Warner Bros. Discovery is primarily a content company, regardless of how that content is consumed. And on that front, it controls one of the best and deepest content libraries out there, with world-class franchises such as DC Comics, Harry Potter and "Game of Thrones." I also think it has a lot of opportunities to better utilize and monetize some of this content in the future.

Trading at under 7 times 2024 Ebitda and a 20% free cash flow yield, Warner Bros Discovery is just too cheap given the value of its content library. Yes, there could be some bumps along the way from the macro environment, the merger integration and the shift in the way content is consumed, but the value of that content remains.

