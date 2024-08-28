Dave Ramsey: 34 Ways To Make Extra Money

Is your bank balance looking a little lower than you’d like these days? Take it as a sign to dip your toes into a new income stream to make some extra money.

To help decide on what to choose for your new income stream, bestselling author, syndicated radio host and financial guru Dave Ramsey has some options just for you. Check out these 34 legit money-making options from Ramsey.

Shop With Cash-Back Apps

Average earnings: Varies depending on how much you spend

There are lots of mobile apps out there that pay you for shopping — literally. Ibotta, Dosh, Rakuten and Payce are a few that come to mind. Any time you shop at your favorite stores that the app supports, such as Walmart, Target, Old Navy or Petsmart, you simply scan your receipt to earn a small commission.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Sell Your Photos

Average earnings: 15% to 45% commission on every licensed photo

Got a few hundred (or thousand) photos sitting on your smartphone? Turn them into passive income through stock photo sites. While there’s no guarantee that people will buy them, it’s an easy way to earn extra cash with assets you already have. Sites like Shutterstock and iStock are great options for budding photographers seeking to share their pics with willing customers.

Share Your Opinion

Average earnings: $70 to $250 per study

Brands are always looking for honest feedback about their products or services — and some will pay you to provide it. Join Focus Group to participate in online, offline or telephone research studies. If selected, you can earn reward points and redeem them for a virtual debit card or gift card to various stores.

Become a Social Media Influencer

Average earnings: Highly variable, but some creators can earn hundreds or thousands per post

Do you have a few thousand followers on social media platforms like Instagram or TikTok? Partner with brands to promote products or services to your audience. You’ll earn extra money for each sponsored post you make. The larger your following and the higher your engagement levels, the more profitable this income stream can be.

Offer Online Tutoring Services

Average earnings: $20 to $25 hourly

High schoolers, college students and professionals can score some easy extra cash through tutoring. Apply through sites like Tutor.com and help struggling students grasp concepts you excel in.

Deliver Food

Average earnings: $16 to $18 hourly

You can turn your vehicle into a money-making machine by joining a food delivery app. Brands like DoorDash and Grubhub connect willing drivers with customers who need their meals delivered. Once you sign up, you can pick and choose delivery assignments in your free time.

Do Odd Jobs

Average earnings: $15 to $50 per hour or more — you set your own rates

Do you enjoy small DIY projects like wall painting or assembling furniture? Have you mastered the art of cleaning, or do you like helping people pack their things for an upcoming move? Advertise your services on TaskRabbit to earn extra cash in your free time.

Start a Blog

Average earnings: $0 to $5,000+ monthly

Blogging can have big returns — especially if you find a niche with a large audience. Once you establish a decent following, you can monetize your blog with ads or through affiliate marketing to earn passive income. Keep in mind it may take some time to see results.

Rent Out Your Home

Average earnings: Depends on market location

Do you have a vacation home you rarely use? Or a spare bedroom sitting empty? List it on Airbnb for extra income. People on vacation or business trips can rent your place for a few days or longer. And, if you’re worried about damage to your property or guest injuries, you can be rest assured that you’re protected through Airbnb insurance.

Sell Your Electronics

Average earnings: Varies by product type, age and condition

Do you have an old laptop or smartphone sitting in your closet or nightstand drawer? Don’t let it gather dust — sell it on a site like Gazelle or Swappa. You can use the money you earn to get an electronics upgrade or pad your bank account.

Get Rid of Clutter

Average earnings: Varies depending on the item

It’s super-easy to accumulate lots of stuff — especially if you don’t cycle things out once you no longer need them. Spend a rainy Saturday going through your junk closet or garage and put any money-worthy finds for sale on eBay, Facebook Marketplace or Poshmark.

Become an Event Photographer

Average earnings: $20 per hour

If you have a professional camera and a keen eye for great photos, you can market your skills as an event photographer. Outsource your services for weddings, parties, concerts, corporate events and more. You can promote your services through your own website or social media platforms like Instagram.

Market Your Writing or Graphic Design Skills

Average earnings: $20 to $33 per hour

Do you have a creative streak? Maybe you enjoy writing or love tinkering around with graphic design tools. Offer your skills as a freelancer on sites like Fiverr. Plenty of brands and entrepreneurs could use help creating blogs, content, logos and more.

Turn Your Vehicle Into a Part-Time Taxi

Average earnings: $19 per hour

If you have a few extra hours to spare and a safe vehicle, you can shuttle people around your city for cash. Sign up with a platform like Uber or Lyft, then wait for people to request a ride. Driving during busy periods — like Friday or Saturday nights — can provide a nice income boost.

Babysit Neighborhood Kids

Average earnings: $13 per hour

Parents are always looking for a pair of extra hands to care for their kids after work or on a Saturday night. If you get along great with young kids, offer your babysitting services to neighbors or colleagues. You can also sign up with Care.com to get jobs in your area.

Get Rid of Unused Gift Cards

Average earnings: Up to 85% of the card’s value

Gift cards are an easy, no-fuss way to recognize a birthday or holiday — but sometimes the recipient doesn’t shop at the store they come from. If you have a stack of gift cards sitting around and no plans to use them anytime soon, turn them in for cash on Raise.

Take a Survey

Average earnings: Between $0.25 and $5 per survey

Surveys are a fantastic way to earn money during your morning subway commute or while waiting for an appointment. You can complete surveys online through Swagbucks and cash out your earnings once you meet a set threshold.

Offer To Pet Sit

Average earnings: $16 per hour

Pet parents turn to pet sitters when they need help caring for their animals while on vacation or at work. Get paid to take a dog on a daily walk or welcome a cat into your home for the week. You can offer your pet-sitting services through Rover or Wag.

Wash and Detail Cars

Average earnings: $17 per hour

The look and smell of a freshly cleaned and detailed car is irresistible to drivers, but it’s hard for most people to schedule a weekly deep cleaning. That means there’s a pretty big market for car washers and detailers. To get started, buy a few materials and offer mobile car washing services in your local area.

Rent Your Baby Equipment

Average earnings: $1,000 per month

Preparing for a baby can be quite expensive for new parents, so some turn to rental sites like BabyQuip to rent cribs, high chairs, strollers and other items. If your child is too old for baby equipment, but you’re not ready to part with the items, rent them for passive income.

Sell Outgrown Kids Clothes

Average earnings: Up to 88% of item sales price

Young kids grow quickly, and you’ll likely find yourself buying them clothing each season until they reach their teen years. Turn their old clothing into cash through an app like Kidizen, or use other online clothing resellers like thredUp.

Rent Out Your Car

Average earnings: $10,868 per car annually

Do you have an extra vehicle sitting around that you don’t use too often? Earn some easy cash by renting out through Turo. You can set your car’s availability around your schedule, and eligible drivers will rent it through the Turo marketplace. Some Turo participants build entire portfolios around their rental vehicles, turning this side hustle into a full-time business.

Start an Online Business

Average earnings: Variable

Do you have a great idea for a product you could sell online? Or, perhaps you want to try your hand at dropshipping. Bring your business idea to life with an e-commerce store. You can start small by offering your products through Etsy or Amazon FBA, then create a dedicated website if things go well.

Get Paid To Test Websites

Average earnings: Between $5 to $30 per test

No brand wants a clunky website that frustrates its customers. So, companies turn to sites like UserTesting and Trymata to see what real people think about their website’s interface. You can sign up as a tester and earn some easy money.

Become a Virtual Assistant

Average earnings: $25 per hour

Do you consider yourself pretty organized and have good research skills? Consider offering your skills as a virtual assistant to busy executives and business owners. Sign up on Zirtual to connect with verified businesses or freelance through Upwork.

Teach English

Average earnings: $14 to $22 per hour

If you have a bachelor’s degree in any subject and a reliable internet connection, you can earn some extra cash teaching English online. VIPKid is a well-known platform that connects teachers with students worldwide seeking to learn English. The application process is simple. If approved, you can set your own hours.

Help Brands Manage Their Social Media Accounts

Average earnings: $18.72 per hour

Do you enjoy interacting with others on social media but are wary of becoming an influencer? If so, social media management might be the way to go. In this side gig, you help companies build their following and develop creative social media posts. You can connect with brands looking for help on sites like Upwork.

Deliver Groceries

Average earnings: $23.76 per hour

People are busier than ever, and many want help doing everyday errands like grocery shopping. If you enjoy shopping and have a vehicle, you can earn cash in your free time through apps like Instacart and Shipt. Once approved on the platform, you can accept orders, shop for groceries and deliver them to your customers.

Wrap Your Car With an Advertisement

Average earnings: $196 to $452 monthly

Brands are always looking for innovative ways to market to customers, and one channel they use is car advertisements. If you don’t mind driving a vehicle covered with ads, you can join Wrapify and earn a passive monthly income — no work required.

Deliver Packages Through Amazon Flex

Average earnings: $18 to $25 per hour

Do you have access to a four-door vehicle and possess a valid driver’s license? If so, you can earn extra money delivering packages through the Amazon Flex program. Once approved, you can set your own schedule and work as often or as little as you like.

Provide Courier Services

Average earnings: Up to $12 per trip

Anyone with a working vehicle and valid driver’s license can sign up for Roadie, a dedicated courier service that facilitates package deliveries. After signing up, you can pick and choose delivery assignments based on your availability and location. Drivers can earn extra money if they have large vehicles and choose multi-stop deliveries.

Teach People How To Manage Their Money

Average earnings: $20 per hour

Do you find fulfillment from helping others and enjoy personal finance? If so, you might offer your services as a financial coach or mentor. You can build your skillset through coaching programs like the Ramsey Financial Coach Master Training, then build a clientele in your area. As you grow your practice and add new certifications, you can charge even more for your services.

Sell Your Old CDs or DVDs

Average earnings: Varies by popularity of item

Streaming services have turned the video and music industries on their head, with fewer people purchasing DVDs, Blu-rays and CDs. However, you may still have copies of your old favorites — and Decluttr will buy them from you. To get started, enter the barcode of the items you want to sell. Decluttr will provide a price quote, and once you send in your items, you’ll receive a cash payment.

Rent Anything You Own

Average earnings: Varies

You can rent baby equipment, vehicles and even your home, but the rental market extends further through Fat Llama. On Fat Llama, you can rent out electronics, guitars, bicycles, scooters, cameras and nearly anything else . To get started, create an account and post your item. People in your area can view and rent it, making it easy to earn a little money from items sitting in your home.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 34 Ways To Make Extra Money