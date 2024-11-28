Who is Daniel Křetínský, the Czech billionaire buying Royal Mail?

Mr Křetínský is well known in his native Czechia (AFP via Getty Images)

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský will imminently become the next owner of Royal Mail after its parent company, International Distributions Services (IDS), accepted a £3.5bn offer.

The deal, which could go through within weeks, would hand ownership of the 500-year-old UK postal and distribution agency to an energy and media mogul from central Europe.

Mr Kretinsky said: “IDS, and Royal Mail in particular, form part of the national infrastructure of the countries they operate in. More than that, Royal Mail is part of the fabric of UK society and has been for hundreds of years.

“The EP group has the utmost respect for Royal Mail's history and tradition, and I know that owning this business will come with enormous responsibility – not just to the employees but to the citizens who rely on its services every day.”

Unions have reportedly met with Mr Křetínský’s advisors ahead of the transition, but reportedly remain “wary” of the incoming owner.

The sale followed a difficult few years for Royal Mail, which recorded substantial financial losses and customer complaints over deliveries.

The BBC reported that Mr Křetínský has agreed to several provisions, such as maintaining its “universal service” and keeping its headquarters in the UK for the next five years.

So who exactly is Royal Mail’s next owner? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Daniel Křetínský?

Mr Křetínský is already the biggest shareholder in IDS, with a 27.5 per cent stake, having first bought shares in the firm in 2020.

The 49-year-old – worth $9n (£7.1bn) according to Forbes and dubbed the 'Czech Sphinx' due to his enigmatic approach to business – first became known to many Londoners when he bought a 27 per cent per cent stake in West Ham in 2021. That investment includes an option to buy the rest of the club.

He has also been chairman of his boyhood club, 37-time Czech champions Sparta Prague, since 2004.

His partner, Olympic showjumper Anna Kellernova, is the daughter of Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year and, at the time of his death, was the country's richest man with an estimated personal wealth of $17.5bn (£13.8bn).

Mr Křetínský started his professional life as a lawyer but has built a titanic empire which covers gas lines, coal-fired power stations, swathes of European media as well as a stake in Sainsbury's. He is reported to be "obsessed" with British history.

His media holdings include the Czech News Center and tabloid Blesk in his home country, as well as the French edition of Elle.

