Daily Mirror editor quits amid Reach job cuts

Alison Phillips became the Mirror’s first female editor in more than a century in 2018 - S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips has quit amid sweeping job cuts at the newspaper’s parent company Reach.

Ms Phillips, who has led the tabloid since 2018, has accepted voluntary redundancy and will leave at the end of the month.

It comes after Reach, which also owns the Star and Express titles and local papers including the Manchester Evening News, outlined plans in November to axe around 450 jobs, or around 10pc of its workforce.

The move, which includes 300 editorial staff, takes the total number of jobs cut in the last 12 months to almost 800.

Jim Mullen, chief executive of Reach, has said the cuts are necessary “against the backdrop of continuing pressures on the business”. He has refused to rule out further staff reductions.

The deep cuts have sparked anger among staff amid concerns that whittling down headcount will impact the group’s ability to produce quality journalism.

The discontent has been fuelled by comments from Mr Mullen, who said the company will use some of the savings to hire social media influencers.

'They don’t like me using the word influencers in here, but we have brought in people who have a following,' Mr Mullen has said - Eddie Mulholland

A source at the Mirror said: “This is a sad day for the Mirror. Alison has been a brilliant editor, but no manager can have her team destroyed to this extent by other people and be expected to carry on.”

Roy Greenslade, a former editor of the Mirror, described Ms Philips as a “fine editor”, adding: “It is surely clear as more job cuts are revealed by the week that the publisher, Reach, is facing an existential crisis.”

The departure of Ms Phillips will leave the Daily Mirror without a permanent editor in a crucial year for the Left-wing title as it gears up for a general election and a potential Labour government.

Ms Phillips joined Reach in 1998 as a feature writer on Sunday People and was the Mirror’s first female editor in more than a century when she took up the role.

During her tenure, the tabloid was named newspaper of the year at the London Press Club awards in 2022.

That followed a string of exclusive stories during the pandemic, including the Dominic Cummings Barnard Castle scandal and the first Partygate reports.

In a statement, Ms Philips said: “The Mirror is one of the finest news brands on earth with an extraordinary team that I will miss forever.

“I will always be beyond proud to be part of a team which showed each day that great journalism can be done with kindness, and be a voice for the decent, compassionate people of this country. I wish everyone there all the very best for a brilliant future.”

In a note to staff on Monday morning, Mr Mullen said: “Alison’s dedication to the Mirror and its audience has seen her lead a very successful period for the title. She has been a much respected and valued colleague and we all wish her well in her next steps.”

Caroline Waterstone, editor-in-chief of magazine titles including OK!, will take over as Mirror editor on an interim basis.

