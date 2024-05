Here’s the Current State of the Housing Market in Every State

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re thinking of buying, selling or investing in real estate, forget what you’ve read about the “housing market.” The housing market is actually 50 different housing markets, and if you’re considering making a move, the first step is to understand the situation on the ground where you live — and how that situation evolved over the last two extraordinary years.

Check Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Read More: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Using data from Zillow, GOBankingRates outlined the housing market situation in every state from 2022 to the present. For each state, you’ll see the changes in the typical single-family residence home value in terms of dollar value over the past six months, one year and two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep reading to learn how the last two years steered home values in your state.

Joe Hendrickson / iStock.com

Key Findings

In the past six months, home values have increased by over $14,000 in three states — New Jersey, Massachusetts and California. New Jersey has seen the largest increase, with home values increasing by $14,876 from September 2023 to February 2024.

Home values have risen by over $40,000 over the past year in four states — Massachusetts, New Jersey, California and Connecticut. Home values increased the most in Massachusetts from February 2023 to February 2024 — $49,382.

Over the past two years, home values have increased the most in Massachusetts. The average home value has increased by $78,145 from February 2022 to February 2024.

Home values have decreased in the past six months in several states: Hawaii, North Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alaska, Alabama, Minnesota and Oregon.

Idaho has experienced the biggest drop in home values over the past two years, with a decline of $16,195 from February 2022 to February 2024.

Find Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Learn More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

Story continues

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Alabama

February 2024 home value: $217,961

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$587

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $4,122

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $13,996

Be Aware: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

February 2024 home value: $362,644

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$691

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $4,532

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $13,672

constantgardener / Getty Images

Arizona

February 2024 home value: $436,307

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $4,842

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $10,408

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $10,673

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

February 2024 home value: $198,530

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $718

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $5,859

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $12,177

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

February 2024 home value: $785,294

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $14,537

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $41,459

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $44,146

Discover More: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

February 2024 home value: $550,989

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,200

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $4,961

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $15,716

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

February 2024 home value: $409,905

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $12,639

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $40,604

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $68,371

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

February 2024 home value: $371,763

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $4,692

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $16,289

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $37,281

bobbyuzda / iStock.com

Florida

February 2024 home value: $409,638

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $5,138

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $12,825

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $54,069

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Georgia

February 2024 home value: $323,386

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $3,847

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $12,945

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $34,593

AnnaGodfrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

February 2024 home value: $967,296

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$4,746

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $6,315

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $52,802

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

February 2024 home value: $443,630

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,912

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $1,495

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): -$16,195

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

February 2024 home value: $255,278

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $4,298

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $15,095

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $24,400

Read Next: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

February 2024 home value: $231,797

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $2,088

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $11,139

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $24,465

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

February 2024 home value: $212,618

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,315

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $8,143

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $20,283

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

February 2024 home value: $218,078

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $923

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $9,216

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $23,995

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Kentucky

February 2024 home value: $196,576

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $2,438

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $8,416

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $20,390

For You: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

February 2024 home value: $195,141

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$3,337

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): -$5,401

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): -$5,663

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maine

February 2024 home value: $379,011

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $5,540

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $28,713

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $53,951

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

February 2024 home value: $418,225

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,645

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $14,036

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $25,431

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

February 2024 home value: $616,983

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $14,664

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $49,382

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $78,145

Find Out: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

February 2024 home value: $230,579

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $2,498

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $11,045

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $19,854

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

February 2024 home value: $328,696

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$349

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $7,142

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $14,873

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

February 2024 home value: $170,810

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$1,278

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $1,244

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $1,723

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

February 2024 home value: $239,144

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,662

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $11,070

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $24,416

Discover More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

February 2024 home value: $450,517

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $3,628

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $19,956

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $35,766

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

February 2024 home value: $251,976

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,726

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $11,936

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $28,801

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

February 2024 home value: $441,950

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $9,488

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $9,850

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $13,946

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

February 2024 home value: $475,398

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $9,333

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $36,566

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $75,993

Read More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

February 2024 home value: $519,941

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $14,876

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $42,694

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $69,496

benedek / Getty Images

New Mexico

February 2024 home value: $293,801

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $3,698

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $14,452

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $33,449

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

February 2024 home value: $428,712

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $10,876

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $30,204

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $53,353

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

February 2024 home value: $324,113

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $3,331

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $12,940

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $38,531

Be Aware: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

February 2024 home value: $252,455

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$3,910

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): -$1,669

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $6,060

©Shutterstock.com

Ohio

February 2024 home value: $218,937

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $3,059

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $13,355

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $25,633

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

February 2024 home value: $200,364

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $2,457

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $7,247

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $20,805

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Oregon

February 2024 home value: $494,780

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$214

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $7,492

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $8,892

Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

February 2024 home value: $256,822

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $3,086

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $11,890

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $24,616

kickstand / Getty Images

Rhode Island

February 2024 home value: $448,778

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $9,123

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $33,830

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $60,504

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

February 2024 home value: $289,251

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $3,047

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $10,155

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $33,237

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

February 2024 home value: $293,085

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $366

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $4,870

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $24,088

Check Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

February 2024 home value: $310,207

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $2,845

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $13,384

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $31,522

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com

Texas

February 2024 home value: $299,474

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): -$1,222

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): -$210

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $18,339

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Utah

February 2024 home value: $519,469

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $2,866

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $5,216

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $7,881

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

February 2024 home value: $375,943

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $118

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $17,343

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $40,917

Find Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

mTaira / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

February 2024 home value: $383,327

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $5,105

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $20,144

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $38,479

Yan Lu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

February 2024 home value: $589,807

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $4,801

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $15,822

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $19,197

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

February 2024 home value: $155,333

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,007

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $5,715

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $12,149

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wisconsin

February 2024 home value: $289,236

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,563

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $15,562

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $33,281

Explore More: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

February 2024 home value: $333,745

6-month change in home value (dollar amount): $1,089

1-year change in home value (dollar amount): $10,453

2-year change in home value (dollar amount): $28,318

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s February 2024 Single-Family Residence (SFR) home value data to discover the current state of the housing market in every state. First, for each state GOBankingRates found the following: (1) February 2022 SFR home value; (2) February 2023 SFR home value; (3) September 2023 SFR home value; (4) January 2024 SFR home value; and (5) February 2024 SFR home value. With these figures collected, GOBankingRates next found the following for each state: (6) two-year (February 2022 to February 2024) change in SFR home value; (7) one-year (February 2023 to February 2024) change in SFR home value; (8) six-month (September 2023 to February 2024) change in SFR home value; and (9) one-month (January 2024 to February 2024) change in SFR home value. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 10, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Current State of the Housing Market in Every State