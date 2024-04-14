This couple was able to retire early despite starting to save 'way too late' — here's how they managed it

Scott Cassell and his wife Rhonda retired early — and successfully. But before doing so, their biggest fear was not having enough money to live the way they wanted to.

One of Scott’s friends served as a cautionary tale. He didn’t plan properly for early retirement and ended up having to go back to work and even ended up living with a roommate, Scott told Ari Taublieb, vice president of Root Financial Partners, on an episode of his podcast, “Early Retirement.”

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

ADVERTISEMENT

But Scott’s father also served as a cautionary tale. Dad took early retirement with a lower pension, which meant Scott’s parents “couldn’t do what they wanted to do,” he said.

“That really stuck with me.”

So, for Scott, there was a lot of anxiety about the decision to retire early. But he got around this by making a strategic plan with his wife — and sticking to it.

Advice for your former self

So what advice would Scott and Rhonda give their 50-year-old selves about preparing for retirement?

“The first thing would be to budget earlier, to know those expenses,” Scott said.

Once you know this number, you can figure out how much you need to save to retire, depending on when you want to retire.

Secondly, “don’t accumulate too many bills,” he said, adding that he and his wife had to tighten their belts for a few years as they prepared for retirement.

Scott would also tell his younger self to start saving earlier, saying he and his wife started “way too late” — when he was age 44. Now, when it comes to advising his own children about retirement, “I never shut up” about how much more money they could save if they start investing in their 20s as opposed to their 30s — because Scott learned the hard way.

Story continues

Compounding, or earning a return on your principal plus the returns you’ve already accrued, is one of the main benefits of investing early. For example, if the return on your portfolio is 7% and you invest $100 at the beginning of each month starting at age 25, you’ll have around $248,000 if you retire at age 65. If you start investing the same amount at age 35, you’ll have around $117,000 instead. If you don’t start saving until 10 years before retirement, you’ll need to put away more than $1,500 each month to reach $259,000.

Read more: Baby boomers bust': Robert Kiyosaki warns that older Americans will get crushed in the 'biggest bubble in history' — 3 shockproof assets for instant insurance now

Tips for people looking to retire early

If you’re planning to retire between the ages of 50 and 65, you’ll need to plan ahead — many years ahead.

Once you think you’re in an “okay spot,” Scott recommends getting an outside opinion from a financial planner or other expert to see if you’re on track — or totally off base.

That person can look at your assets, investments, age and expected expenses, and give their opinion as to whether you’re ready to retire now or, if you’re not, when you will be. They might also be able to help you reach your goal faster or make your money last longer in retirement.

But, “sometimes the feedback’s not so rosy,” Taublieb said.

You may also want to consider enlisting outside help earlier in your financial journey in order to maximize your savings.

When asked what he would advise people who are only a few years away from retiring, Scott says he found it helpful to fix the date so he could get his affairs in order, rather than “a floating date that was out there.”

But he says it’s also important to have a plan for what to do in retirement for purpose and fulfillment. After all, there’s no rule that you have to retire at 65, even if you can afford it. Some may choose to keep working because it’s what gives them purpose.

Rhonda points out that, if you’re in a relationship, it’s important to work as a team because you’ll need to make some tradeoffs and sacrifices to be ready to retire early.

So, if you’re dreaming of early retirement, you may need to make some tradeoffs and sacrifices. But, as Scott and Rhonda have demonstrated, with a bit of planning, discipline, outside help and teamwork, you can bring that dream to fruition.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.