In this article, we will reveal the country with the most inventions in all human history. If you wish to look at our detailed rankings, you can go to the 20 Countries with the Most Inventions in All Human History.

Numerous inventions have shaped our modern lifestyle, transforming our outlook on the world and how we spend our time. Innovation allows businesses to create unique products and services that differentiate them from their competitors. More than 80% of digitally advanced companies identify innovation as one of their main strengths.

Companies that consistently innovate to understand and meet customer needs excel at attracting new customers and retaining existing ones. Around 65% of rapidly growing companies report working with their customers on potential innovations.

Disruptive innovation transforms an industry by creating a new value market, ultimately displacing an existing one. A prime example of this is Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Initially, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) operated a DVD-by-mail service. However, the game changed when the company shifted to online streaming. This move revolutionized how people consume media, moving away from traditional DVD rentals.

The video streaming market is currently valued at approximately $105.09 billion. It is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $303.05 billion in the next five years, illustrating the impact of disruptive innovation. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.59% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2029.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is another American multinational company known for its investments in research and development. In 1925, AT&T (NYSE:T) established a groundbreaking research and development division known as Bell Telephone Laboratories, widely recognized as Bell Labs. This division became known for its significant contributions, such as advancements in radio astronomy, the invention of the transistor, and the development of the photovoltaic cell.

Another prime example of a company supporting innovation is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) launch of the iPhone in 2007 is a classic case of radical innovation. At the time, the iPhone merged three unique products: a mobile phone, a touch-screen iPod, and a portable device for email, navigation, and web browsing. Today, over 120 million Americans own an iPhone, highlighting its lasting impact.

Research and development expenses for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have consistently increased each year since 2013, totaling just over $175 billion by the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2024. A significant portion of these growing R&D expenses is aimed at maintaining the company’s leadership in the smartphone market. Since incorporating 5G wireless technology into its flagship iPhone in late 2020, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen its share of the domestic smartphone market soar to over 50%.

Here’s what Polen Capital said about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q1 2024 investor letter:

“The largest relative contributors to the Portfolio’s performance during the first quarter were SAP, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (not owned), and Amazon. The zero weight to Apple was another notable relative contributor in the quarter. More recently, Apple has come under pressure from a confluence of issues ranging from a weak iPhone cycle, market share erosion in China, mounting regulatory pressureb around App Store fees in Europe, and a lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department accusing the company of anticompetitive practices in its iPhone business. All this has resulted in the stock down -11% year to date, underperforming the overall Index by -19%—Apple’s worst relative performance quarter since 2013. It remains a great business and one we follow, but we’re content not owning it right now, given its growth prospects relative to its valuation.”

Our Methodology

To compile the list of the 20 countries with the most inventions throughout history, we consulted reputable sources, including the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Fortune, Insead, and Insider Monkey. As comprehensive historical data on all inventions is not readily available, we relied on these sources to identify the countries with the greatest number of inventions. We then used data from WIPO to analyze the innovation index and the number of patents for each shortlisted country. Many of the countries that were highly innovative in the 18th and 19th centuries have continued to invest heavily in research and development. Therefore, our ranking is based on the total number of patent grants by applicants' origin from 1980 to 2022, reflecting both historical and ongoing innovation efforts.

The Country with the Most Inventions in All Human History

1. Japan

Total Patent Grants = 7,561,395

Japan currently holds the highest number of total patent grants. Japanese innovation focuses on precision and efficiency. The bullet train, or Shinkansen, is a prime example, offering high-speed and reliable transportation. Japan is also one of the countries with the most inventions per capita.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.